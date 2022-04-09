Providence, RI – The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is pleased to present the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY at PPAC as part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the North American tour will play at PPAC from Wednesday, May 11 – Sunday, May 15, 2022. Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY will perform a special matinee performance on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 1P.

Leading the cast are Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle, Laird Mackintosh as Professor Henry Higgins, Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Martin Fisher as Alfred P. Doolittle, Kevin Pariseau (from East Providence, RI) as Colonel Pickering, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, and Lee Zarrett as Professor Zoltan Karpathy.



The production’s ensemble features Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Brandon Block, Mary Callanan, Elena Camp, Allyson Carr, DeJa-Simone Crumpton, Christopher Faison, Nicole Ferguson, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Stuart Marland, William Michals, Aisha Mitchell, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, George Psomas, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Samantha Sturm, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Gerard M. Williams, Richard Riaz Yoder, and Minami Yusui.

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, ended its long run at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” Lincoln Center Theater’s production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as “Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival.” New York Magazine described it as “Enthralling,” adding that “Bartlett Sher’s glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking.” And Entertainment Weekly raved “A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment.”

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY’s original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Tour Orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and music direction is by John Bell. It is produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.