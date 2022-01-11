UNCASVILLE, CT (January 11, 2022) – Following the enormous success of their 2021 co-headline U.S. tour, Metal titans Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second U.S. run of their aptly named “Metal Tour of the Year.” Joining them will be special guests Trivium and In Flames. The Metal Tour of the Year makes a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:00pm on Friday, May 13th.

Tickets are $79.50, $59.50 and $39.50 and go on sale Friday, January 14th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, January 15th, subject to availability.

The first leg of the Metal Tour of the Year was one of the first national amphitheater tours to hit the road in summer 2021, and co-headliners Megadeth and Lamb of God hit 29 cities across North America.

“The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like – a night of some of the best Heavy Metal bands in the world – live and loud. Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going to be even better. Do not miss out,” said Dave Mustaine, Megadeth leader and front man.

Mustaine founded Megadeth more than 30 years ago and pioneered the sound that would become known the world over as Thrash Metal in the process. Megadeth have taken their place as one of metal’s most influential and respected acts – not to mention among its most successful. They have gone on to sell more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades, including a 2017 Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track “Dystopia,” 12 Grammy nominations, and scoring five consecutive Platinum albums. Megadeth are slated to release their 16th studio album, “The Sick, The Dying … And The Dead,” this spring.

Lamb of God propelled Heavy Metal into the new millennium two decades ago with the prophetically titled New American Gospel. They followed with 2003’s As the Palaces Burn, which made the Rolling Stone list of the “Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time.” Ashes of the Wake, released in 2004, was the first Lamb of God album to be certified gold by the RIAA, as was 2006’s Sacrament, which also made a Top 10 Billboard 200 Chart debut. In 2009, Lamb of God released Wrath, their first with Josh Wilbur as producer, and earned the No. 1 album spot on Billboard’s Hard Rock, Rock, and Tastemaker charts, with a No. 2 position on the Billboard 200.

Those number one positions were repeated with 2012’s Resolution, which swung effortlessly between Thrash, Traditional Metal, sludgy doom, with flashes of crust punk swagger and bravado. The single “512,” from the band’s 2015 album VII: Sturm und Drang, earned the band’s fifth Grammy nomination for “Best Metal Performance.” In 2020, Lamb of God released their critically acclaimed self-titled opus, the band’s best work to date, featuring new drummer Art Cruz. Lamb of God is re-energized and unrelenting, ready to lay claim to the Metal throne.

Lamb of God (Photo courtesy of Mohegan Sun)

Trivium’s 10th album, In The Court of the Dragon, arrived in 2021. The band and album have been praised by and featured in mainstream outlets like The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, Billboard, TechCrunch, and Kotaku, as well as Guitar World, Revolved Alternative Press, and more. Trivium released the now-canonical album Ascendency in 2003. It was recognized as Kerrang’s “Album of the Year,” achieved a Gold certification in the U.K., and eclipsed sales of 500,000 worldwide. Metal Hammer placed it in the Top 15 of “The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of the 21st Century.” It ignited a string of six consecutive Top 25 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and five straight Top 3 debuts on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, culminating on 2017’s benchmark “The Sin and The Sentence.” They have performed alongside Metallica, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and many others and graced the main stages of Download, Bloodstock, Knotfest, and beyond.

In Flames are less of a band than they are a musical institution in the heavy music world. Since helping create Sweden’s legendary “Gothenburg Sound” three decades ago to their current status as melodic Metal monoliths, the act has constantly eschewed trends in order to forge their own musical path. They are primed and ready to bring their inimitable brand of Metal to the stage on this upcoming run in support of the 20th Anniversary re-release of their landmark album Clayman and 2019 album I, The Mask.