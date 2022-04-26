NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport will hold a hiring event for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and information technology (IT) careers on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The in-person event will be held in Building 80 located on Defense Highway, just outside of NUWC’s main gate.

NUWC Division Newport has more than 100 positions available for engineers and scientists, and is hiring in the fields of computer science, engineering (computer, electrical, mechanical, robotic, ocean and systems), oceanography, math, physics and cybersecurity.

Applicants should bring résumés and educational transcripts. Interviews may be conducted and offers may be made at the event.

Because Division Newport’s COVID-19 community transmission level is at “medium,” vaccinated attendees must show proof of vaccination using form DD 3150. A copy of the form will be sent to all registrants and the form is available for download here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/DD-3150%20-%20Certification%20of%20vaccination%20-%20v2%20-%20BLANK.pdf?ver=IhsQLsEwpjh8315LPEJ-Sg%3d%3d

The DD 3150 form will also be available at the event, however, bringing a completed form with you will expedite entry.

Unvaccinated attendees must show a negative COVID-19 test completed within 72 hours prior to entry.

An online information session about career opportunities will be held on Thursday, May 12, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., at: https://navsea.recsolu.com/external/candidates/video/4rD-9Ct3-ELB

The schedule of discussion includes the following departments: Contracts, 3:30- 4 p.m.; Sensors and Sonar Systems, 4-4:30 p.m.; Combat Systems, 4:30-5 p.m.; Electromagnetic Systems, 5 – 5:30 p.m.; Platform and Payload Integration, 5:30-6 p.m.; Ranges, Engineering and Analysis, 6-6:30 p.m.; and Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems, 6:30-7 p.m.

If you have questions about either event, email nuwc_npt_recruit.fct@navy.mil

For more details about NUWC Division Newport, visit: www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport

NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce.

Source: NUWC Division Newport Public Affairs