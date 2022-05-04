The Governor’s Department of Community Affairs and Outreach, RI Housing, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) today announced that they will host a RentReliefRI clinic, vaccine/booster clinic, and community resource fair at CCRI’s Newport Campus on Saturday, May 14, 10 am – 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Launched in March of last year, RentReliefRI provides financial assistance to cover rent arrears, forward facing rent, utility arrears and certain other housing expenses. RentReliefRI has been a lifeline for RI renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping thousands of families remain in their homes and catch up on rent and utility payments. The federally-funded RentReliefRI program will close to new applications on June 1, 2022.

The event is open to the community, however, individuals seeking Rent Relief assistance must make an appointment to meet with a program representative. Appointments can be made here: https://www.rihousing.com/rentreliefri-appointments/. Walk-ins without appointments can learn more information about the Rent Relief program, but no application assistance will be provided without an appointment.

In addition to the Rent Relief clinic, the public can receive free COVID vaccines or booster shots and at-home COVID test kits, plus meet with multiple community service organizations about available resources and programs.