Newport 10 Miler. Photo credit Jonathan Clancy/BankNewport 10 Miler

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, Tuesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 5.

This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Tuesday, May 31

Newport City Council, School Committee to meet in joint session to discuss school regionalization

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Adam Hanna at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, June 1

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm, John Erikson at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Government

Thursday, June 2

Things To Do

Entertainment

Government

Friday, June 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Mike Wendoloski at 1 pm, Chelly Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Saturday, June 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live music at 4:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

Sunday, June 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Ronan Tynan at 3 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves Band at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Government

No meetings are scheduled.

