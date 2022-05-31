Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, Tuesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 5.
Tuesday, May 31
Newport City Council, School Committee to meet in joint session to discuss school regionalization
Things To Do
- Spring Artist Member Exhibit 2022 at Spring Bull Studio Art Gallery
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Adam Hanna at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton – Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown School Building Committee at 6:30 pm
- Newport – Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton School Committee at 5:15 pm, Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, June 1
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – 2nd Annual Ocean State Artisans Craft Show at Linden Place
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Co.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm, John Erikson at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Newport – Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 10 am, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Thursday, June 2
Things To Do
- 10 am to 12 pm – Tree Corps Volunteers at Morton Park
- 12 pm – Taproot Slider Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm – Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm – Lecture to explore the lives of Jewish Women in early New York and Newport
- 7:30 pm – Tell Newport “Dang!” at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4 pm, National Theatre Live – Henry V at 7 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: They Were Robots from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Tell Newport “Dang!” at 7:30 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Government
- Newport – Newport School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Safety Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 6 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Friday, June 3
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2022
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm – Newport Pride Flag Raising at Newport City Hall
- 6:30 pm – TGIF Performance with Phoenix Performing Arts at Rough Point Museum
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Evening Cruise with Elvis Double Robert Black
- 7:30 pm – Daniel del Pino – Newport Classical Chamber Series at Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Mike Wendoloski at 1 pm, Chelly Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Saturday, June 4
- Newport Art Museum to host a free Community Day on June 4
- Newport International Polo Series will open its 31st season on June 4 with USA vs. Colombia
- Race For Ukraine to be held around Conanicut Island on June 4
- Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series will stop at Gillette Stadium on June 4
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2022
- 9 am – Plant Sale at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm – Spring Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 11 am to 12 pm – Chris van Dusen Storytime and Book Signing at Charter Books
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Newport Art Museum to host a free Community Day
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Little Compton Pride Celebration
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm – Newport International Polo Series – USA vs Colombia
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
- Middletown – Middletown Town Council at 8 am
Sunday, June 5
- BankNewport 10 Miler returns to Newport on June 5
- Newport String Project presents its annual fundraiser Resounding 2022 on June 5th
- ‘Irish Tenor’ Ronan Tynan to perform at JPT Film & Event Center on June 5
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2022
- 7:30 am – BankNewport 10 Miler | 2022
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm – Spring Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 3 pm – Ronan Tynan live at The JPT
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Newport String Project presents: Resounding 2022 at IYRS
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Ronan Tynan at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
Government
No meetings are scheduled.