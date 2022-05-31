Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, Tuesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 5.

Tuesday, May 31

Newport City Council, School Committee to meet in joint session to discuss school regionalization

Things To Do

Spring Artist Member Exhibit 2022 at Spring Bull Studio Art Gallery

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Adam Hanna at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, June 1

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm, John Erikson at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Government

Thursday, June 2

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4 pm, National Theatre Live – Henry V at 7 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: They Were Robots from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Tell Newport “Dang!” at 7:30 pm

The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Government

Friday, June 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Mike Wendoloski at 1 pm, Chelly Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm

Saturday, June 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

Middletown – Middletown Town Council at 8 am

Sunday, June 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ronan Tynan at 3 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Dave Alves Band at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Government

No meetings are scheduled.