Visitors at the Cliff Walk. Photo courtesy of the City of Newport

Catch up on all of the most popular stories that appeared on What’sUpNewp in March.

Ten – Breeze Airways announces five new routes from T.F. Green, including nonstop service to LAX

Nine – ‘The Gilded Age’ returns to Newport for filming in May, extras needed

Eight – What Sold: 13 Newport County real estate sales, transactions ( March 21 – 25)

Seven – What’s Up in Newport: Newport Saint Patrick’s Parade Day

Six – 140 Broadway, formerly the Salvation Cafe, sells for $2.2 million

Five – Winners of 2022 Newport Burger Bender announced

Four – Mykono Pub opens in Middletown

Three – Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, wind, snow, or shine on Saturday

Two – 20-foot section of the Cliff Walk suffered a ‘catastrophic failure’

One (Most Read) – Theater Review: ‘Oklahoma!’ fails to impress at PPAC

