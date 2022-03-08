Planning on attending the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday? Well, you might want to plan on preparing for possibly some rain and wind.

While rain is in the forecast for this Saturday, the 66th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, snow, wind, or shine!

The Parade will begin promptly at 11:00 am in front of Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church.

Here’s what the National Weather Service was forecasting for Parade Day, as of 2:52 pm on Tuesday, March 8;

We’ll continue to update this forecast throughout the week.

Parade Day Forecast

Saturday: Rain, mainly before 4 pm. High near 51. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Weekend Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Rain, mainly after 9pm. Low around 39. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 13 to 15 mph.

More On The Parade

After being forced to take two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 66th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, snow, or shine, on Saturday, March 12th, 2022.

The parade this year is estimated to last 2 hours and will include Pipe Bands, Marching Bands, Fife & Drum Corps, Clown Units, reenactment units, and a host of local, state, and regional organizations including police and fire units, social/fraternal organizations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Schools, and non-profits.

