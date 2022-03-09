HBO’s The Gilded Age is preparing to begin filming for Season 2.

According to a casting call from Grant Wilfley Casting Inc., filming will take place in Newport sometime between May 9 – 13.

The show is looking for skilled tennis players to play in an 1880s match and Newport locals to be extras.

Scenes for season one of the series were filmed in and around Newport in early 2021. The Preservation Society of Newport County recently shared that scenes were filmed at six of their properties.

The nine-episode drama series stars an ensemble cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The season one finale will air on March 21.

Casting Call from Grant Wilfley Casting

New York City area locals OR Rhode Island locals 18 – 35 years old with high level tennis skills to portray historical male tennis champion for Season 2 of THE GILDED AGE.

-The filming will take place May 9 – May 13, 2022 in NEWPORT, Rhode Island

-There will be a required fitting early April

-There will be required covid tests 48 hours prior to your fitting, and 48 hours prior to your work date

-The rate for this work will be SAG-AFTRA special ability rate ($192/8hrs); you will be compensated $100 stipend for your covid test prior to fitting/work; fittings will also be paid.

This background performer role is covered by a SAG-AFTRA CBA and subject to a Preference of Employment provision.

If interested/available, please email gildedage@gwcnyc.com and change subject line to read “FB, TENNIS PLAYER” please make sure to include the following in the body of your email:

-Full name

-If you are a SAG-AFTRA member in good standing or not

-Phone Number-Current sizes: height, weight, jacket, neck x sleeve, waist x inseam, shoes-Your current photos without hats, sunglasses or filters. (Please make sure you include a full body photo as well as a selfie so we can clearly see your current look)

-Please elaborate on your tennis experience/skill level and whether you are a left handed or right handed player

-Fully available for fitting and work

-Whether you are an NYC local or Rhode Island local (If you are an NYC local, please confirm that you are willing to work in Newport, Rhode Island (travel and housing provided by production)

-Understood Vax Memo****Again, please change subject line to read “FB, TENNIS PLAYER”****

Please be advised that prior to working on The Gilded Age Season 2, all cast members working in Zone A must be up-to-date with your vaccination against COVID-19 (you are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after completing your primary vaccination series and up-to-date if eligible individuals have received a booster). Note that all cast members are considered Zone A. Children belonging to an age group for which the FDA has approved or authorized a COVID-19 vaccine are required to be fully vaccinated, as are all guardians and teachers who will accompany children to a production worksite. This will include a child who becomes eligible for a vaccine during their time working on the production. Currently, COVID-19 vaccination is approved for all children ages five and above. A reasonable grace period (as determined by the production CCO) will be allowed for hired cast members who reach an appropriate vaccination eligible age to receive their full vaccine and share proof of the completed series.You must be able to show proof of vaccination status prior to your start date. All vaccination records will be maintained confidentially and securely by production.

If you are offered employment on The Gilded Age S2 and would like to request an accommodation to this policy due to medical or religious reasons, you must submit your request for approval via WarnerMedia’s Xempt portal. Instructions on accessing WarnerMedia’s Xempt portal will be provided after an offer of employment has been extended.

