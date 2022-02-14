The Gilded Age, the HBO drama series that was partly filmed in Newport, has been renewed for a second season.

From creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), The Gilded Age debuted on January 24 with episodes currently streaming on HBO Max.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said in a statement, “Julian Fellowes and the entire GILDED AGE family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

Scenes for season one of the series were filmed in and around Newport in early 2021. The Preservation Society of Newport County recently shared that scenes were filmed at six of their properties.

The nine-episode drama series stars an ensemble cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The season one finale will air on March 21.

