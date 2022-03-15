Salvation Cafe sold on March 10, 2022, for $2.2 million, according to Rhode Island Statewide MLS records.

The sale included the building, restaurant and liquor license, plus two residential apartments.

According to City of Newport real estate records, Sue Lamond, the sole member of Star Nation, LLC, sold the property to 140 Broadway LLC, a Rhode Island Limited Liability Company, with a mailing address of 60 Ocean Avenue, Newport.

140 Broadway LLC did sign an easement with SOBRO, LLC, owners of 77-79 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd. to continue the use of the parking lot at the rear of the restaurant and has first right of refusal on the property.

According to the Mortage Security Agreement for the sale, Wirt Blaffler is the Manager of 140 Broadway, LLC.

Wirt Blaffler and Howard Cushing of Bloody Bull LLC are the co-owners of the Manchester House, a soon-to-be-built 21-room hotel and restaurant at 24 Lees Wharf in Newport.

Immediate plans for the property at 140 Broadway are not known at this time.

What’sUpNewp has reached out to Sue Lamond for comment.

Salvation Cafe opened in 1993 and has been credited with pioneering the Broadway revitalization. The restaurant permanently closed on December 31, 2021.

This is the second restaurant sale on Broadway in the last year. In September 2021, The Fifth Element sold for $4.5 million.

This story is developing and will be updated.