Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

21 Pell Street sold for $850,000 on March 25. This 2,498 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,000.

5 Elliot Place sold for $1,200,000 on March 25. This 3,358 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

20 Dean Avenue sold for $780,000 on March 24. This 1,786 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

6 Boss Court sold for $1,300,000 on March 23. This 1,696 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,425,000.

82 Burnside Avenue sold for $756,000 on March 22. This 2,004 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

9 King Street sold for $1,525,000 on March 21. This 2,750 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,499,900.

Middletown

119 Purgatory Road sold for $3,800,000 on March 25. This 5,279 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,249,000.

623 Forest Park Road sold for $163,000 on March 23. This 924 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $165,000.

210 Purgatory Road sold for $856,500 on March 21. This 1,741 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $800,000.

Portsmouth

28 Bourbon Street sold for $525,000 on March 25. This 1,872 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,000.

Jamestown

456 Beacon Avenue sold for $615,000 on March 25. This 1,782 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $654,900.

Tiverton

16 Reed Street sold for $455,750 on March 22. This 1,327 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $410,000.

Little Compton

9 Peckham Road sold for $500,000 on March 21. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $500,000.

