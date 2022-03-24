Mykono Pub opens today at 59 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.

Mykono, which is named after the Greek island Mykonos, is hosting a soft open over the next several days and will operate from 3 pm to 9 pm Thursday, March 24 – Sunday, March 27.

Beginning Monday, March 28, Mykono will be open from 11 am to 1 am daily and their kitchen will be open until midnight daily.

The restaurant writes on its Facebook Page that there is limited seating for the soft open and encourages those interested in visiting to email Mykonopubmiddletown@gmail.com for a reservation.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook Page, recent renovation in the restaurant have made way for a “large bar- Dining Area and a Billiards Room located on the first floor featuring 2 Pool Tables – Darts and 6 Big Screen T.Vs to catch the Games on while enjoying some yummy food and delicious cocktails”.

The restaurant shared the following menu samples;

The restaurant most recently operated as Rock Lobster and KJ’s Pub.

On February 7, 2022, Middletown Town Council approved an Application of Nicholas Petsonias dba Mykono Pub for an Amusement License for the 2021-2022 Licensing year.

On the same date, Middletown Town Council approved an Application of Mykono Pizza, LLC dba Mykono Pizza Pub, 59 Aquidneck Avenue, granting them a Class BV Liquor license for the 2021-2022 licensing year, to be used at the same premises, first floor only.