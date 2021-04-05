Good Morning,

>> Beginning today, people age 50 to 59 can sign up to be vaccinated at pharmacies, and at local and regional vaccination sites. Starting today, they can also sign up for appointments at State-run sites on www.vaccinateRI.org. New appointments for State-run sites open every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and every Friday at 5 p.m.

>> The Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight will be meeting virtually today at 5:30 p.m.to hear an overview and review of the Executive Orders issued as a result of and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee is chaired by Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton).

>> OK, admit it. During the biggest awards show, you always say to yourself, “I wish I had a chance to see those – they look interesting.”

Of course, we’re talking about Oscar-nominated “shorts,” those films that have all the cinematic beauty and emotional intensity of feature films, just shorter. Fear not, movie fans, we’ve found them all in one place, at a reasonable price, for your previewing pleasure.

Now you can be “in the know” in those early hours of the Academy Award broadcast, as Jane Pickens Theatre presents the “2021 Oscar Nominated Shorts” in its at home virtual cinema. Story

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Monday, April 5

~ Happy Birthday today to Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Kelsey Collard, Tom Erb, Graham Mellor, Lauren Stevens, and Catherine Cloney!

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Today –Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight –Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until April 5, 06:00 PM EDT

Today –NNW wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight –NW wind 11 to 14 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thecurrent water temperature in Newportis43°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 7:16 pm | 12 hours and 56 minutesof sun.

High tide at 3:03 am & 3:34 pm | Low tide at 10:20 am and 10:16 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 23 days, 43% lighting.

Things To Do

Ongoing – Newport Daffodil Days

4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage with Bike Newport

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board

Middletown

6 pm – Middletown Town Council

Portsmouth

Jamestown

Tiverton

7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission

Little Compton

9 am – Little Compton Pension Committee

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News|Data|Vaccine Info & Registration|Reopening RI|Travel Restrictions

