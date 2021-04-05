Subscribe to our newsletter
Good Morning,
>> Beginning today, people age 50 to 59 can sign up to be vaccinated at pharmacies, and at local and regional vaccination sites. Starting today, they can also sign up for appointments at State-run sites on www.vaccinateRI.org. New appointments for State-run sites open every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and every Friday at 5 p.m.
>> The Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight will be meeting virtually today at 5:30 p.m.to hear an overview and review of the Executive Orders issued as a result of and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee is chaired by Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton).
>> OK, admit it. During the biggest awards show, you always say to yourself, “I wish I had a chance to see those – they look interesting.”
Of course, we’re talking about Oscar-nominated “shorts,” those films that have all the cinematic beauty and emotional intensity of feature films, just shorter. Fear not, movie fans, we’ve found them all in one place, at a reasonable price, for your previewing pleasure.
Now you can be “in the know” in those early hours of the Academy Award broadcast, as Jane Pickens Theatre presents the “2021 Oscar Nominated Shorts” in its at home virtual cinema. Story
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Monday, April 5
~ Happy Birthday today to Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Kelsey Collard, Tom Erb, Graham Mellor, Lauren Stevens, and Catherine Cloney!
Weather Forecast
- Special Weather Statement
- Today –Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
- Tonight –Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph.
Marine Forecast
- Small Craft Advisory until April 5, 06:00 PM EDT
- Today –NNW wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight –NW wind 11 to 14 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Thecurrent water temperature in Newportis43°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 7:16 pm | 12 hours and 56 minutesof sun.
- High tide at 3:03 am & 3:34 pm | Low tide at 10:20 am and 10:16 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 23 days, 43% lighting.
Things To Do
- Ongoing – Newport Daffodil Days
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage with Bike Newport
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Minari
- Francesco
- Perfumes
- National Theatre Live: War Horse
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
Newport
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
Middletown
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
Portsmouth
Jamestown
- 2 pm – Jamestown Police Pension Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
Tiverton
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Little Compton
- 9 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
Watch Live on What’s Up Newp
The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
For the very latest news and information, visitwww.whatsupnewp.com.
Recent Local Obituaries
