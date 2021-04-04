Arthur S. Patnode, 68, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on April 1, 2021 at Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI after a long battle with emphysema.

Arthur was born on January 28, 1953 at Newport Hospital to the late George J. Patnode and Barbara (Garden) Patnode.

Arthur worked for the gas company for more than three decades and eventually retired from what is now National Grid in 2012.

Arthur is survived by his brother, George Patnode, of Orange, MA and his sister, Barbara Patnode Ring, of Portsmouth, RI. He is also survived by his ex-wife and longtime friend, Donna Cinotti of Middletown, his God son, Johnathan Alderman of East Providence and his longtime companion, Barbara Alderman, also of East Providence. He leaves behind 3 Nephews, 5 nieces and 12 great nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held on Friday April 9, 2021 at 11:00 am, at First Presbyterian Church 4 Everett Street in Newport, RI.

Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park in Middletown on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at 11:00 am. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date once all are able to attend.

Donations may be made to The Newport Fire Department, The Potter League for Animals, and the Martin Luther King Center.