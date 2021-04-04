OK, admit it. During the biggest awards show, you always say to yourself, “I wish I had a chance to see those – they look interesting.”

Of course, we’re talking about Oscar nominated “shorts,” those films that have all the cinematic beauty and emotional intensity of feature films, just shorter. Fear not, movie fans, we’ve found them all in one place, at a reasonable price, for your previewing pleasure.

Now you can be “in the know” in those early hours of the Academy Award broadcast, as Jane Pickens Theatre presents the “2021 Oscar Nominated Shorts” in its at home virtual cinema. The “ticket” gets you all the nominated films in the categories “Animated Short,” “Live Action Short” and “Documentary Short” at home while supporting the Theatre.

Click here to link to the Oscar Nominated Short Films through Jane Pickens. And while you’re there, check out Oscar nominated Minari here.