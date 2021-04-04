Stephen Sanfilippo passed away at home on April 1, 2021 with his loving family at his side. Stephen was born on August 11th 1931 to Joseph Sanfilippo and Anna (Ripa) Sanfilippo.

Stephen graduated from Rogers High School in 1949 and joined the Air Force in August of 1950 during the Korean War where he served in Okinawa and was in the General MacArthur Honor Guard. Stephen was discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1954. After serving in the Air Force, Stephen went on to work for the city of Newport for 38 years at Lawton’s Valley Filtration Plant and retired in September of 1989. He then went on to work for Salve Regina University for 10 years.

Stephen was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus and 4th degree member of the General Rosecran Assembly. He belonged to the Vasco da Gama and was an active member of Jesus Savior parish having been Mordomo for the Holy Ghost Feast. Family always came first for Stephen, having coached his kids and serving as president of Little League Baseball. Stephen was part of the chain gang for Rogers High School Football for 50 years.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife Gloria (Moniz) Sanfilippo whom he was married to for 69 years and his four children Stephen Sanfilippo Jr., Joseph Sanfilippo married to Cheryl (Danosky) Sanfilippo, Donald (Ducka) Sanfilippo, and Michele (Sanfilippo) Turner married to Michael Turner, and his sister Rosalie Deasley. He was a proud grandfather, lovingly known as “Pop” to 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with another on the way. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Stephen was predeceased by his brother Carmello Sanfilippo.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriners Hospital-Boston, P.O. Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout and select SHC Boston; or the Johns Hopkins ARVD/C Program, Johns Hopkins at Keswick, Office of Advancement Services, 3910 Keswick Road, Suite N2100, Baltimore, MD 21211 https://secure.jhu.edu/form/heart and select ARVD Research.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday April, 6, 2021, 4:00-7:00 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 9:30am at Jesus Saviour, followed by a burial at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown.