Hogan Associates today announced the April 1, 2021 sale of “Stone Ledge” at 245 Indian Avenue, Portsmouth, RI for $3,223,000.

Leslie Hogan of Hogan Associates represented the buyers, and Donna Conway of Mott & Chase Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers.

Perched up high on 1.8 acres, this spectacular, 4-bedroom, 4,539 square foot home enjoys commanding views across the Sakonnet River to Tiverton and the open Atlantic. Terraced gardens with stately hedgerows lead to a long, manicured path to the water. A seaside gazebo offers the perfect vantage point for taking in the panoramic view of the rocky coast.

Inside, an elegant entry foyer with high ceilings and hardwood floors leads to the main living space on the water side of the home. A spacious cook’s kitchen with center island opens to living and dining areas on either side. Each of these room enjoys fabulous water views through large custom windows and glass doors that span the east side of the house. A sunny first-floor bedroom suite offers pristine Sakonnet River views, a spa-like bath, an enormous walk-in closet and French doors that open onto an expansive back deck. Upstairs, 3 more bedrooms and an au pair space provide plenty of room for friends and family.

“These buyers were bowled over by the house, but the main attraction was the waterfront land,” said buyer’s agent, Leslie Hogan of Hogan Associates, “One walk with the grandkids through the secret garden down to rocks, and it was all over for them.”