Hogan Associates today announced the April 1, 2021 sale of 1194 Anthony Road in Portsmouth, R.I., a custom waterfront home featuring panoramic views and designer details. The home sold for $1,650,000. Tammy Bass of Hogan Associates represented the Buyers, and Debra Torres of Keller Williams represented the Seller.

This sale marks one of the highest ever recorded in the desirable Common Fence Point neighborhood of Portsmouth. The home was originally a beach cottage, fully rebuilt in 2014 and transformed into a spacious, 3,000 square foot Nantucket-style waterfront home, brimming with designer details and noteworthy architectural features.

During the renovation process, the home was set on piers to meet hurricane standards. Features include Kolbe architectural windows, an elevator shaft, radiant heat, a full-house generator, reclaimed heart pine flooring throughout, Captiva mahogany front door, as well as a custom Chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Designed for entertaining, the custom kitchen opens to an expansive living area backed by panoramic sunset views of Mt. Hope Bay. The back yard is enhanced with pristine gardens that lead to the quiet beach just a short walk away.

“Savvy buyers are taking note of Common Fence Point as they seek waterfront homes in the Ocean State,” said buying agent Tammy Bass. “The active community center, proximity to golf and marinas, and easy access to Route 24 are just a few of the reasons for the popularity of this beach community. With breathtaking views of Mt. Hope Bay and the Mt. Hope Bridge, this year-round residence is a dream come true for my clients.”