Good Morning,
>> The House of Representatives last night approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson to update Rhode Island’s climate-emission reduction goals and to make them enforceable.Story
>> After a three-month-long search, the City of Newport has named a new harbormaster.Story
>> Newport City Council will host a regular council meeting this evening at 6:30 pm. Among the items onthe agendaare resolutions relating to real estate transfer tax, developing fairness of outcomes or equity into the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, and a Children’s Bike Trail. There is special event license applications for the Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Newport Charter Yacht Show, and Hall Of Fame Open.See the full agenda hereand watch the meeting live on WUN as it happens.
>> Ragged Island Brewing shared some good news yesterday – including that their outdoor beer garden will return in April and that they should be open in their new home later this year. See the post below for all of the good news they had to share.raggedislandA post shared by@raggedisland
>> Good news for music fans – Newport Blues Cafe will reopen this weekend! The Van Pelt Trio is scheduled for Friday night, Chopville scheduled for Saturday night.Story.
>> Each year Potter League For Animals “Love Bash for Animals” celebrates our shared compassion for animals in need. Since we cannot meet in person this year, the Potter League invites you to celebrate the spirit of our past Love Bash for Animals events through our2021 No Bash for Animalsby making a donation or participating in our online auction. Relax and stay at home while saving animals.More Info/Auction
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
~ Happy Birthday today to John Cardullo and Mimi Dowd!
Weather Forecast
- Special Weather Statement
- Today –Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
- Tonight –Showers, mainly after 10pm. Patchy fog. Low around 43. Southeast wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
- Today –Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ESE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Patchy dense fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight –ESE wind around 8 kt. Showers, mainly before 5am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Current Water Temperature:39°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 7:03 pm | 12 hours and 23 minutesof sun.
- High tide at 4:42 am & 5:18 pm | Low tide at 11:23 am & 11:03 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10 days, 74% lighting.
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
City & Government
Newport
- 6:30 pm –Newport City Council
Tiverton
Little Compton
Live on WUN (watch on ourFacebook Pageandwebsite)
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting
The Latest WUN Headlines
House passes Rep. Carson’s Act on Climate legislation to commit to carbon reduction
Greater Newport Chamber names Mollie Frazer Williams Director of Innovation & Business Development
Stephen Land named new Newport Harbormaster
Condo in Warren sells for $1.04 million, it’s the highest sale in that community since 2018
Owner of Wayfinder Hotel in Newport acquires hotel in Hawaii, will open as Wayfinder Waikiki
Middletown-based SEACORP acquired in a private transaction
New exhibit at Block Island Airport Gallery features contemporary artist Kate Aitchison
Newport City Council will host a workshop on utility department budget and food trucks
Newport Blues Cafe to reopen this weekend
For the very latest news and information, visitwww.whatsupnewp.com.
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories Right Now
- 1 – 23 Pier Marketplace in Narragansett sells for $1.8 million
- What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 15 – 22)
- Now Hiring: 140+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 22)
- Owner of Wayfinder Hotel in Newport acquires hotel in Hawaii, will open as Wayfinder Waikiki
- Middletown-based SEACORP acquired in a private transaction
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News|Data|Vaccine Info & Registration|Reopening RI|Travel Restrictions
Elsewhere
WJAR –Jamestown teen, community provide 850 Easter baskets for less fortunate children
RI Monthly –4 SPOTS TO PURCHASE LOCALLY MADE SOAP IN RHODE ISLAND
East Bay –Portsmouth: Full in-person learning open to all April 26
We’ll see you out there!
We believe that everyone should have access to important local news, for free.
This message is not a prelude to a paywall or mandatory subscription that locks you out of important local news until you pay. We are, however, asking for your support through a unique voluntary supporter program.
If you agree that locally owned, independent local news organizations are vital to a community, then please become a What’s Up Newp Supporter today and support our work. Delivering worthwhile local news is truly a community-wide effort, let’s work togther to make it happen!