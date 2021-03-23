Fernando “Freddy” D’Eramo, 87, of Newport, passed away on March 22, 2021. Born in Prezza, Italy, he was the son of the late Domenico and Liberata (Navarroli) D’Eramo. He came to the United States after World War II.



Freddy was proud to serve our country in the Navy during the Korean War. After his military service, he worked as a Master Carpenter and eventually lived the American dream of being an entrepreneur owning many successful businesses. His true love was always golf. Fred joined the Rogers High School golf team in the 50’s, caddied at Wanumetonomy as a high school student and went on to win three club championships. He was a member since 1953 and loved the comradery of his “Wanu” family. He also enjoyed sailing with his children around Newport Harbor. Fred was fond of spending time in Newport, Florida and Italy, where he cherished every connection and adventure.



Fernando is survived by his children Domenic D’Eramo and his wife Shannon and Dana Ohannessian and her husband Khatchik.



He also leaves his grandchildren, Gabriella, Alessandra, Fernando, and Christiana. He was the brother of Gina and her husband Joseph Sandonato and the late Maria and Umberto Sandonato. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.