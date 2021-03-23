Newport City Council will host two workshops before March comes to a close.

On Tuesday, March 30 at 5 pm, Council will host a workshop for the purpose of discussing the utility department budget.

On Wednesday, March 31 at 5 pm, Council will host a workshop for the purpose of discussing food trucks in the city.

Both workshops will be held virtually and are open to the public. They be accessed by telephone or by Zoom.

  • Telephone”: 1-877-853-5247
  • Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95878452956
  • Webinar ID: 958 7845 2956

Be advised, City Council’s regularly scheduled Thursday COVID-19 Status Update has been cancelled this week.

