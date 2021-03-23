The galleryat the Block Island Airport,a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts(RISCA)and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation(RIAC), announced theopening ofits spring exhibit featuringworks bycontemporaryartist Kate Aitchison.Aitchison’s art focuses on print mediaincorporating her handmade paper.The prints will be on display through June 21.

Kate Aitchison is an artist, who lives and works in Providence and Utah. Her work is centered around the ideas of landscape and the human interventions in the natural landscape, especially regarding the manipulation of water and ecologies. Working with paper she makes herself from invasive plant species and recycled materials collected from site specific areas, she utilizes the medium of printmaking to work though iterations of landscapes changed by human actions.

Aitchison has a BA in Studio Art from Colorado College and an MFA in Printmaking from the Rhode Island School of Design. She is currently a professor of art at Colorado College and RISD, and hosts workshops throughout the country including the Telluride Ah Ha School for the Arts, Prescott College, AS220 and more. She has shown work nationally including exhibitions at Brown University, Costal Carolina University in Conway, SC, and The Santa Fe Art Institute, New Mexico. In addition to her exhibition at the Block Island Airport Gallery, her artwork can be found at the Jamestown (RI) Art Center.

Kate Aitchison

With the latest exhibit at the Block Island Airport up and running, Randall Rosenbaum, Executive Director ofRISCA, said:“On behalf of the RI State Council on the arts, we are excited to have Kate’s creativity and talents on display at the Block Island Airport. The gallery at the airport is a beautiful space well suited for a solo show.”

The exhibitor for the Block Island Gallery was chosen by panelists Kathy Hodge,EastProvidence,Viera Levitt, Wakefield,and Frank Poor, Wakefield.

The GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green Airport and the Block Island Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.

On display at the Block Island Airport Gallery are works by artist Kate Aitchison, which incorporate her handmade paper.

The Rhode Island State Council on the Artsis a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visitwww.arts.ri.govfor more information.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation operates T.F. Green Airport, the Block Island Airport and four other general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts on a number of public art commissions.

Source: Rhode Island State Council on the Arts