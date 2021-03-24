The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce today announced that it has named Mollie Frazer Williams as Director of Innovation & Business Development. In this new role, Williams will be tasked with advancing innovative models of business engagement and program implementation at Innovate Newport, as well as developing effective strategies for regional economic, workforce and ecosystem development.

“I am honored to be taking on this new role at The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce. I have always been drawn to the innovators and problem solvers of the world, for they look at challenges as opportunities for creating something better, easier, or more meaningful. Our complex world needs innovators and collaborators more than ever!,” Mollie said in a statement.

The chamber says, “Mollie comes to us from an extensive career in education. Most recently she was the Manager of Career Development at IYRS School of Technology & Trades. She has a Master’s Degree in Creativity & Innovation from Drexel University, and currently serves on the Board of The Better Bay Alliance, a non-profit organization that was formed in 2019 to promote safety on Narragansett Bay”.

Executive Director Erin Donovan-Boyle added, “I’m thrilled to have Mollie join our team at the Chamber. Her extensive professional background and passion for innovation will help to bring even more entrepreneurial and sector-specific programming to Innovate Newport and the Greater Newport Region.”