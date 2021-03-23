Residential Properties Ltd today announced that 15 Oyster Point, Unit 15A in Warren recently sold for $1.04 million. RPL Sales Associate Barbara Stamp represented the sellers as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, Residential Properties Ltd says that this is the highest sale in Warren since 2018.

15 Oyster Point, Unit 15A in Warren

Residential Properties Ltd provided the following description of the property,

“This beautifully remodeled, spacious waterfront condominium at Oyster Point allows for a spectacular lifestyle. A corner unit, its sleek interiors let you enjoy 2,554 square feet on the first floor and an additional 1,080 square feet on the lower level walkout. An expansive private deck looks onto the property’s lush grounds, while the interior sunroom bathes you in warm light through floor-to-ceiling Marvin windows. This room opens to a lovely dining or living space with a captivating double-sided fireplace. The primary bedroom gleams with heavenly seaside views, a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a luxurious ensuite bath with quartz countertops and radiant floor heating. A second bedroom with custom built-ins and an ensuite bath accommodates family or guests, with possibilities for a home office. The lower-level walkout offers a gracious guest suite with easy access to the backyard. An attached two-car garage and utility room are also located on this level. Residents take advantage of water views, golden sunsets, amazing access to the East Bay Bike Path, and nearby yachting facilities. The property is minutes from superb dining and unique shopping in Bristol while being nearly equidistant to the fabulous charms and nightlife of both Newport and Providence”.