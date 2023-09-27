Good Morning, Today is Wednesday, September 27 – the 270th day of the year, 95 days remain in 2023. Today is also World Tourism Day and Ancestor Appreciation Day!

📺 Join the conversation: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain sits down with What’sUpNewp today at 1:30 pm for a live virtual video conversation. We will discuss how the new school year is going, get an update on the Rogers High School construction project, and answer your questions. Have a question for the Superintendent, comment below.

Watch our conversation with the Superintendent live as it happens or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

👉 Newport City Council will host their next Regular Meeting tonight at 6:30 pm at Innovate Newport. Here’s what’s on their agenda.

🎶 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with singer-songwriter Macy Gray before her performance in Rhode Island this weekend.

🦋 It might lift your spirits to know that Oct. 3 is National Butterfly and Hummingbird Day. WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein shares more, On the wing, reminders of what matters.

👏 The Broadway Street Fair returns on October 14. Debbie Bailey, coordinator of the 2023 Broadway Street Fair, shares all the event details with us.

🦪 Also taking place that weekend is the 32nd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival. The event will run from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday (October 14 – 15).

🏃 ALSO taking place that weekend is the annual Citizens Pell Bridge Run, scheduled for 7:15 am on Sunday, October 15.

🍺 Brick Alley Pub will host a Beer and Whiskey Dinner on Friday, November 3. Limited tickets are available.

🦞 Easton’s Beach Snack Bar closes for the season on Saturday.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind around 9 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 5 to 7 kt. Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 6:34 pm | 11 hours and 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:29 am & 6:56 pm | Low tide at 12:10 am & 12:18 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.9 days, 91% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Golda at 4:30 pm, Carlos: The Santana Journey at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

One Pelham East: Live Music & DJ from 8 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault at 5:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

Happening This Week

On Tap This Week: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day, and more.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

We published 28 stories yesterday on What’sUpNewp.com, here’s the latest since our last newsletter.

Help us produce more stories and dig deeper by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter today.

2023 Broadway Street Fair with James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band

Enjoy luxury living in downtown Newport with waterview sunsets on your roof deck.

René Pinto hit a two-run home run, Manuel Margot added a pair of RBI singles as part of a four-hit night, and the Tampa Bay Rays held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

College Soccer (men): Salve Regina 4, Mass. Maritime 0

In a triumphant 7-0 success Seahawk field hockey defeated the Nichols College Bison on the road Tuesday night.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Providence man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve two consecutive life sentences at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for murdering Sherbert Maddox in 2022.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Colonel Darnell S. Weaver announced today that a North Kingstown man, already under indictment for first and second-degree sexual assault, has been charged with additional sexual assault crimes stemming from an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police and Office of the Attorney General.

It might lift your spirits to know that Oct. 3 is “National Butterfly and Hummingbird Day.”

Fundraising Race Around Jamestown to Benefit Maui Food Bank

