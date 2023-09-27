This week, we take a look at 5 Wellington Avenue – a recently renovated Colonial located in at the corner of Thames Street and Wellington Avenue. The house was brought down to the studs in 2022 and completely reimagined in 2023 with the help of Cordsten Design Architecture (cordtsendesign.com). Every detail has been meticulously addressed and tastefully appointed. The house, which features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and just over 2650 square feet, also features a huge roof deck that overlooks Wellington Avenue, King Park, Ida Lewis and New York Yacht Clubs, Fort Adams, and is perfect for enjoying west-facing sunsets over Newport Harbor.

From the listing:

Luxury living awaits at 5 Wellington Avenue. This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom gem was meticulously renovated in 2023 and is located in the heart of Downtown Newport. Enjoy living steps off of Thames Street, next to the local restaurants, shops, and marinas – with views of Newport Harbor, New York Yacht Club and Fort Adams from the custom oversized roof deck. Style, sophistication, space and systems were all addressed in this Cordsten designed home and no detail was overlooked in the construction. Italian and Spanish marble and tile adorn the interiors, and custom marble countertops grace each bathroom. The exterior features low-maintenance Hardie board siding and PVC trim, along with an Ipe front porch and mahogany roof deck. Inside, find 8-inch white oak flooring and a custom closet system in the primary bedroom suite. The kitchen boasts high-end appliances including a Sub Zero fridge and wine fridge in the custom-built bar, a Wolf range, Miele dishwasher, and Sharp microwave drawer. Kohler products were installed for all plumbing fixtures. Mechanical highlights include spray foam insulation, CAT 6 cabling, Nest thermostats, a new hydroheating system, new HVAC, plumbing, and a lifetime-warranty basement waterproofing system. Pre-wired speakers and an AV hub enhance the tech-forward design and allow plenty of opportunity for entertainment. Other key features include Anderson 400 windows, new gutters, and all-new electrical. Experience the apex of the Newport experience.

Here is a link to the property-specific website: www.ftlistingleverage.com/luxury/wellington

The home saw a recent price adjustment and is now offered at $2,295,000. There are Open Houses on Friday 9/29 (5:30-7:00 pm), Saturday 9/30 (10:00-11:30), and Sunday 10/1 (10:00-11:30).

The listing is represented by Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS and the Fitzpatrick Team. For more information or to schedule a private tour, please contact him directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@resultswithremax.com