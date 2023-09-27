In a triumphant 7-0 success Seahawk field hockey defeated the Nichols College Bison on the road Tuesday night.

Salve Regina wasted no time scoring three goals in the first period against their former Commonwealth Coast Conference challenger, Nichols. The team posted a total of 17 shots on goal and had 14 penalty corner opportunities. The Seahawk offense was so robust that the team did not allow the Bison a single shot on goal against goalkeepers, Bryn Protheroe and Madi Allard.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Salve Regina 7, Nichols 0

Records: Salve Regina (5-2), Nichols (3-6)

All-Time Series: The two teams have a record of 18-11 in favor of the Seahawks. When the programs last met in 2022, Salve Regina won 5-3.

NOTEWORTHY:

Georgia Costello was the first Seahawk to score at 8:23 into period one.

Costello was shortly followed by a goal from Julia Decker with an assist from Kira Spedden at 9:16 into the game.

Decker scored the third goal of the first period with assists from Spedden and Sage Mauro. Going into the second quarter the Seahawks were 3-0.

The sole goal of the second period was made at 17:44 into the game by Elizabeth Clark. The Seahawks went into the half with a 4-0 lead over the Bison.

Decker (from Jordyn Pineau) and Costello both scored during the third period, solidifying the 6-0 Seahawk lead.

The final goal of the day came from Costello, assisted by Ashley Lefebvre at 51:31 into the game. This made the final a 7-0 Seahawk landslide. Both Costello and Decker had three-goal, hat trick days.

COACH THOUGHTS:

“It was great to see our offense come alive tonight and have our two goalies combine for the shutout,” stated head coach Jennifer Foster. “We need to continue to focus on the details of the game as we get ready for NEWMAC play this weekend.”

ON THE HORIZON:

On Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon Salve Regina will make the trip to Wellesley, Mass. to contend with NEWMAC counterpart, Wellesley College.