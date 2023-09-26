California-based sun care company VitaSea has joined the sailing community in Newport for a fundraising event to benefit the Maui Food Bank. Sail For Hope is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, which starts outside Newport Harbor and races around Conanicut Island in Narragansett Bay.

“It is wonderful Sail Newport is using its fundraising event to assist Maui families. From sea to shining sea―from the Atlantic to the Pacific, we are kindred hearts in providing aid in times of need. Joining Sail For Hope is an opportunity to continue our support in helping a community that is dear to our hearts,” says Christine Burger, co-founder of VitaSea.

The catastrophic fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui are reported to be the deadliest in the U.S. in over a century. Many people are still unaccounted for, and the needs are immense. VitaSea will join sailors, donors, and local businesses to raise donations for the Maui Food Bank.

“We’re thankful for VitaSea joining our community because they want to expand their support for the many suffering in Maui. VitaSea coming forward to help with emergency funding for the basic food needs of the survivors shows a company with a wonderful social conscience,” says Brad Read, executive director of Sail Newport.

VitaSea will donate $2,000 to the fundraiser; the sustainable sun care company has also pledged 100% of its online profits between October 1 and October 15. While VitaSea has already donated to the Maui Strong Fund, joining Sail For Hope is another opportunity to expand their support of families in Maui who need basic supplies and food.

Sailboats 22′ and larger are invited to enter the race around Jamestown. Powerboats are also welcome to join the flotilla that starts outside Newport Harbor and makes an 18-mile circumnavigation of Conanicut Island. Racing begins at 11 a.m. Classes include multiple PHRF Spinnaker, PHRF Non-Spinnaker, Multi-Hull, and the Sail Newport J/22 One-Design Class.

Racers and Non-Racing Vessels Encouraged to Participate

Sailors are busy raising funds to send to the Maui Food Bank from their friends, neighbors, families, and businesses to donate on behalf of their boat entry. Donations may be made online or delivered to Sail Newport via check and earmarked “Maui Food Bank.” Other funding will be derived from the net of entry fees, bar income, and merchandise sales.

A social will be held after racing at the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to continue fundraising. Sailors and crew are invited, and guests may purchase a ticket for $30, available online at sailnewport.org.