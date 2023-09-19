This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | Reading Time: 5 minutes

Good Morning,

🚧 Two weeks of lane closures are planned for the Pell Bridge beginning on Thursday. Details

🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at all of the real estate transactions that took place across Newport County last week. Read More

💰 The State Board of Elections is “forgiving” millions of dollars in fines previously levied against candidates filing late campaign finance reports, or not filing reports at all. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story. Read More

📰 Last month, police in Marion, Kan., (population 1,902), raided the community’s 154-year-old weekly newspaper, seizing computers, cell phones, and other material in what many deemed a violation of federal law protecting journalists. The uniformed intrusion was part of an unsettling coincidence. WUN’s Gerry Goldstein writes more on the topic in his latest column. Read More

🏫 Work to inform Middletown voters about a $190 million bond for a new middle-high school is shifting into high gear, according to the Town of Middletown. Read More

👏 Congratulations are in order this week for Newport’s newly promoted Firefighters, who were officially sworn into their new ranks during a ceremony at Fire Department Headquarters last Friday.

The City of Newport shared on social media that the follower were promoted

Deputy Chief Christopher Mariotti (promoted from Capt.)

Capt. Aaron Buehler (promoted from Lt.)

Capt. Scott Williams (promoted from Lt.)

Lt. Evan Katz (promoted from Firefighter)

Lt. Carl Critz (promoted from Firefighter)

According to the City, Fire Chief Harp Donnelly IV led the ceremony, which also served as a formal welcome to the Fire Department’s new Chaplin, Father Kevin Beesley from Saint John the Evangelist Church. City Council Vice Chair Lynn Underwood Ceglie, Interim City Manager Laura Sitrin, City Clerk Laura Swistak who administered the oaths of office, and Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy along with dozens of friends and family filled the station for the ceremony.

Credit: City of Newport

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from September 19, 10:00 AM EDT until September 19, 05:00 PM EDT

Today: W wind 10 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 6:48 pm | 12 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:05 am & 11:28 pm | Low tide at 4:05 am & 4:45 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.6 days, 14% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm

Newport: Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:45 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:15 pm

Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm

Tiverton: Personnel Board at 4:30 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Here are some notable recent real estate transactions that occurred last week in Newport County.

Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!

The Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the playoff-chasing Rangers, who lost their fourth in a row even after getting two All-Star players back in their lineup Monday night.

Their 24-17 loss to Miami dropped them to 0-2, their first such start since 2001 — Belichick’s second season in New England. The Patriots haven’t started 0-3 since Belichick’s first season, when they started 0-4.

Child & Family’s 40th Annual Taste of Newport will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown.

December 05, 1960 – September 14, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

