Child & Family’s 40th Annual Taste of Newport will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown. You can learn more about Taste, including a preview of auction items and participating Tasting Station partners, at childandfamilyri.org/tasteofnewport/

Established in 1866, Child & Family is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization working every day to help the most vulnerable children, families, and older adults across Rhode Island. Taste is Child & Family’s signature event raising millions of dollars over the past four decades to support Child & Family programs. The past few years have been challenging for everyone but has hurt those Child & Family serves most of all. This historic annual fundraiser benefits the many Rhode Island families, children, and older adults who use Child & Family programs and services during times of crisis.

Honorary Co-Chairs Geremie and Jeff Callaghan, Lea and Derek Savas, Dr. Pablo Rodriquez, and Representative Julie Casimiro along with Event Co-Chairs Sharon Alemany and Lynette Dawley invite the community to join your favorite Rhode Island eateries for a delicious evening of tasting, sipping, and mingling as we celebrate Taste’s 40th anniversary.

Taste is a joyful celebration of the BEST Rhode Island has to offer with the finest restaurants, caterers, beverage vendors, and confectioners. Guests will have an opportunity to bid on tempting silent auction offerings, all while learning about the important work of Child & Family throughout Rhode Island. The online auction will start Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 9 am and will close at 7:30 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023.Together with generous donors, Child & Family brings hope, comfort, and support to thousands of Rhode Islanders every year.

Child & Family would also like to send their sincerest “thank you” to the community partners that support their programs year-round; this includes The Aramli Foundation, BedJet, Affiliated Insurance Managers, Bank of America, BayCoast Bank, Bowen’s Wharf Company, A-1 Roofing and Construction Company, Family Service of RI, Hilb Group of New England, Newport Hospital, PKF O’Connor Davies, Regan Heating and Air Conditioning, Secure Networks, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Universal Wealth Management, Coastal1 Credit Union, Blue Cross Blue Shield RI, BankNewport, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, Homes by Connect, Gil’s Appliances, Corrigan Financial, Brady Sullivan Properties, Kiwanis Club of Newport, Salve Regina University, Delta Dental, dot pro digital, Exquisite Events, Born To Rise, Mancini Beverage, The Newport Experience, LCF Design, the Wyndham Newport Hotel, and all the dedicated volunteers with their Development & Special Events Committees.

Your gift will make a life-changing impact on families. To make a donation, purchase event tickets, or to learn more, visit childandfamilyri.org/ tasteofnewport/

If you would like to join Taste as a Tasting Station partner, Community Partner, or would like to donate an auction item, please contact Dana DiMarco, Vice President of Development & Communications, at ddimarco@childandfamilyri.org or (401) 848-4150.