Catherine Hattub Mesler

Catherine Hattub Mesler, 62, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Born on December 5, 1960 in Newport, RI, she is preceded in death by her parents, George N. Hattub and Dorothy (Murphy) Hattub. Catherine is survived by her two children, Kelly Mesler and Gregory Mesler, and her grandson Thomas Calhoun.

In addition to her children, she is survived by her siblings, George (Denise) Hattub, James Hattub, Edward Hattub, Andrew (Anna) Hattub, Victoria Rodrigues (Louis), and Laura Morrissette (Steven), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cathy attended Newport schools, graduating from Rogers High School in 1979. She received her associates degree in liberal arts from CCRI in 1982. Prior to becoming a homemaker, she worked in customer service banking.

Cathy, a beloved mother and grandmother, brought into this world a heart full of love and a spirit that would shine brightly, even in the face of adversity. Her children were her greatest pride and she dedicated her life to nurturing them with unconditional love and guidance. She cherished the bonds of friendship and the warmth of family gatherings; especially the yearly Hattub Lobster Party! Cathy dazzled friends and family with her ability to recall the past in vivid detail. She could effortlessly recount cherished moments, stories, and even the tiniest nuances that might have otherwise been forgotten. May we honor her memory by embracing life’s challenges with the same courage and optimism that she displayed throughout her remarkable journey.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday September 20, 2023 from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday September 21, 2023, at 8:30 am at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at St. Joseph’s Church in Newport.

Burial will be in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown.