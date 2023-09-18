Monday, September 18, 2023 | Reading Time: 7 minutes
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
- Flood Watch in effect from September 18, 11:00 AM EDT until September 19, 02:00 AM EDT
- Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 am and 11 am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 71. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
- Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 pm, then a chance of rain between 9 pm and 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 62. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- 7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: SSE wind 6 to 9 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: NNW wind around 9 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 pm, then a chance of rain between 9 pm and 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 6:50 pm | 12 hours and 21 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 10:25 am & 10:43 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 4:10 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.6 days, 8% lighting.
Things To Do
- 11 am: Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 6 pm: BOOK SIGNING: Elizabeth Rau – THE GOOD SLOPE at Charter Books
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Library Trustees at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
