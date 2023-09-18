Salve Regina University’s overall ranking among the best institutions of higher education in the United States climbed to 27th in the Regional Universities (North) category, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges survey made public today.

Salve was also recognized by U.S. News as a top university for Undergraduate Teaching (13th), Most Innovative (22nd), Best Value Schools (41st) and Top Performers on Social Mobility (79th).

“Undergraduate teaching has been foundational and a transformational aspect of a Salve education since the school’s founding in 1947,” said Nancy Schreiber, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “This year it is especially rewarding to see our peer institutions recognize Salve as one of the leaders in undergraduate teaching in the region.”

Salve’s U.S. News ranking comes a few weeks after the university was profiled in The Princeton Review’s book, “The Best 389 Colleges – 2024 Edition.” The schools in this book comprise just 15 percent of America’s four-year colleges and universities.

“Salve continues to grow in prominence nationally due to our strong commitment to teaching and learning and our emphasis on addressing the challenges of today’s world through our University mission,” said James Fowler, vice president for enrollment management. “We particularly appreciate the recognition of the innovative nature of our education via the Salve Compass, our comprehensive, four-year integrated and experience heavy program that connects academics to career and ensures that our graduates have the career ready skills and competencies that are in such high demand amongst employers.”

In compiling its Best Colleges rankings for 2024, U.S. News researchers evaluated nearly 1,500 four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions across the country on as many as 19 measures of academic quality. More than half of a school’s rank is now comprised of varying outcome measures related to schools’ success at enrolling, retaining and graduating students from different backgrounds with manageable debt and post-graduate success.

Best Undergraduate Teaching: Salve faculty are designated among the best in teaching based on a peer assessment survey of college presidents, provosts and admissions deans. Salve is among the colleges receiving the most “top 15” nominations for featuring faculty and administrators who are committed to teaching undergraduate students in a high-quality manner.

Most Innovative: Salve is among the most nominated by college presidents, provosts and admissions deans as the most innovative in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities. The ranking is a reflection schools that the public should be watching because of cutting-edge changes the colleges are making on their campuses.

Best Value: Salve earned accolades for being academically high performing while also costing considerably less as a result of financial aid, particularly in the form of need-based grants and scholarships that do not need to be paid back. Ranking factors include the percentage of all undergraduates receiving need-based scholarships or grants, the average discount from the university’s total “sticker price,” the ratio of academic quality to cost, and the percent of students receiving need-based aid.

Top Performer on Social Mobility: Salve was assessed to be more successful than other universities in enrolling and graduating students who have been awarded Pell Grants. Students receiving these grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually, though most Pell Grant money goes to students with a total family income below $20,000.