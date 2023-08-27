This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
Good Morning! Today is Sunday, August 27
⛳ On this day in 1995, 19-year-old Tiger Woods won the U.S. Amateur Championship at Newport County Club.
🎇 Naval Station Newport hosted its annual Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event yesterday! Here’s some video of the fireworks display.
Naval Station Newport on Instagram
AUGUST 27, 2023
⚾ Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, and the Boston Red Sox beat Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Saturday.
Alex Verdugo became the first player in Red Sox history and the third major leaguer overall to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, driving the second pitch from Julio Urías (11-7) into Los Angeles’ bullpen.
🚧 Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways over the next several day – Rhode Island Road Report: August 26 – September 2
🗳️ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:45 pm on Friday, 4,928 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker. That’s approximately a 1.3% voter turnout thus far.
2,450 have voted by mail ballot and 2,478 by early in-person voting – including 1,047 in Newport County – 249 total votes in Newport, 247 in Portsmouth, 192 in Middletown, 174 in Jamestown, 132 in Tiverton, and 53 in Little Compton. View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
- Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf
Marine Forecast
- Today: N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:06 am | Sunset: 7:27 pm | 13 hours and 20 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 4:42 am & 5:19 pm | Low tide at 10:14 am & 11:44 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10 days, 77% lighting.
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — the Elms
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series featuring Low Tides Duo at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST featuring The Firehouse Band at King Park
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: The Jamestown Community Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos at 4 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: The Firehouse Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Kulak from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: Low Tides Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, live music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution | Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories
- Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 24
- Concert Review and Photos: Bruce Springsteen’s spirited return to Gillette Stadium
- Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 23 – 24
- What’s Up Today: Saturday, August 26
- This Day in RI History: August 26, 1949 – Bob Cowsill is born
The Latest
On This Day In Newport History – August 27, 1995: Tiger Woods Wins 1995 U.S. Amateur Championship in Newport
At age 19, Tiger Woods became the ninth player to win back-to-back Amateur championships when he defeated Buddy Marucci on August 27th at the 1995 US Amateur at Newport Country Club.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Adam Duvall’s 3-run HR helps lift Red Sox past Dodgers and Mookie Betts, 8-5
Alex Verdugo became the first player in Red Sox history and the third major leaguer overall to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, driving the second pitch from Julio Urías (11-7) into Los Angeles’ bullpen.
The biggest health care data breaches you should know about in Rhode Island
Read on to see which institutions reported data breaches to the federal government in Rhode Island.
Rhode Island Road Report: August 26 – September 2
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
Further Reading
Newport salutes summer with annual concert event (WLNE)
Australia II sailmaker David Rees looks back at the 1983 America’s Cup victory (ABC)
Potter League for Animals hosts Clear the Shelters event (WJAR)