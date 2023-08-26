Happy Birthday Bob Cowsill! The guitar/vocalist of the Newport-based family band The Cowsills was born on August 26th, 1949. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, Bob spent some of his youth in Ohio, before the family moved to Rhode Island in the early 1960’s.

Based in Newport, The Cowsills achieved national success in the 1960’s, behind hits like “The Rain, the Park and Other Things,” and “Hair.” They made numerous TV appearances, including The Ed Sullivan Show and The Johnny Cash Show, and toured frequently in their heyday. The Cowsills are inductees of the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.

Bob stills tours with his brother Paul and sister Susan. They are presently on the road with the “Happy Together” tour, a show that includes 60’s favorites The Turtles, The Association and The Classics IV. More details here.

The Cowsills in 2019