Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

August 27 – September 2, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 8/28 to 9/1- 6 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Alternating Lane Closures- 8/29- 3 am to 5 am



Sakonnet River Bridge

Northbound Right Shoulder Closure- 8/29- 8:30 am to noon

Southbound Right Shoulder Closure- 8/29- noon to 3 pm

Northbound Left Lane Closure- 8/30- 8:30 am to 3 pm

Southbound Left Lane Closure- 8/31- 9 am to 3 pm

Rhode Island Department of Transporation

August 26 – September 1, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 interchange, various on/off ramp closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Park St. North, from Holden St. to Smith St., road closed for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for barrier removal, Fri. night (Aug. 25), 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., alternating lane and on/off ramps closed to establish a new traffic pattern with the current split removed and all lanes shifting to the left, Sat. night (Aug. 26), 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Expect delays.



Providence: Effective Sat. night (Aug. 26), Exit 1D (Gano St.) off I-195 West, will close for bridge work for approximately two months. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Gano St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for utility work, Sun. night, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Weekend Lane Closures

Cranston/Providence: I-95 South, at Exit 33A (Route 10 South), ramp closed for construction, 8-11 p.m., Friday, August 25. Follow signed detour.

Cranston/Providence: I-95 South at Exit 33 (Route 10), two left lanes closed for bridge replacement, from 8 p.m. Friday, August 25 through 5 a.m. Monday, August 28. The high-speed lane on I-95 North at this location also will be closed. Weekend lane closures will continue until September 18. Expect delays. Use alternate routes such as Route 10 and I-295.

Road Closure

Cumberland: I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, and I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), road closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge demolition, Tues. and Wed. nights (I-295 South), and Wed. and Thurs. nights (I-295 North), 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Overnight

Cranston: I-95, from Exit 31C (Jefferson Blvd.) to Woodbine St. overpass, right lane closed and rolling roadblocks for bridge demolition, Sun., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Please note: two right lanes in each direction will be closed from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Please follow signed detour.



Cranston: I-95 North and South, under Rte. 10 Huntington Expressway, alternating lane closure for a bridge inspection, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 3 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), and I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Hopkinton/Richmond: I-95, from Conn. line to Exit 9, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone in a moving operation for rumble strip installation/milling and guardrail work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m.



Johnston/Cranston/Warwick/West Warwick: I-295, from Exit 9A-B-C to Exit 1A-B, various lane, and on/off ramp closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling and paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 36A ramp, left lane closed for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: I-95 South, from Rte. 117 to Cowesett Rd., left lane closed for guardrail installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, at Rte. 146, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Lincoln: At the Rte. 146 North service roads at I-295, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Please note: on/off ramps to/from I-295 remain accessible.

Lincoln: At the Rte. 146 South service roads, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Effective Sun. at 3 p.m., Rte. 146A South, at Spring Brook Bridge, will be closed for bridge demolition, through Mon. at 6 a.m. Rte. 146 North will also be reduced from two lanes to one. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for traffic signal relocation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 South, at Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: The westbound lanes on Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Woodland Rd., will be closed for road construction, Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 North and South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon- Thurs nights 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from the Pontiac Ave. off-ramp to the I-95 South on-ramp, left lane closure and rolling roadblock for steel placement, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overlook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Expect noise.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 West, from the Plainfield St. overpass to the Hartford Ave. on-ramp, lane closures for paving, Sun. night (two left lanes) and Mon. night (right lane and ramps), 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Rte. 6 West, from the Hartford Ave. off-ramp to Glenbridge Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave. North, from Delaney St. to Atwells Ave., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closure

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.

Providence: Rte. 146 North, from the Charles St. on-ramp to just past the Hawkins St. Bridge overpass, all northbound traffic shifts to the right. The shift on Rte. 146 South is slated for mid-August.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Breakneck Hill Rd. Bridge, left lane closed for bridge work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte.146 South, at the Breakneck Hill Rd. off ramp, right shoulder closed electrical work, Wed., and Thurs. 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Twin River Rd. overpass to Cobble Hill Rd. Bridge, right shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone in a moving operation for sign work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte.146 North, at the Breakneck Hill Rd. off ramp, right shoulder closed electrical work, Mon., and Tues. 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Road Closure

Cranston/Providence: Wellington Avenue at the I-95 overpass will be closed for bridge construction starting Monday, remaining closed until September 20. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

East Providence: Rte. 152 (North Broadway), from Roger Williams Ave. to just past the Ten Mile River Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



North Providence: Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Cranston: Rte. 14 (Plainfield Pke.), at #2050, various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. through the end of August.



East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for construction installation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.



East Providence: Valley St. North and South, between Taunton Ave. and Warren Ave., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 6 East and West, between First St. and Potter St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pawtucket: At the Pleasant St. and Taft St. underpasses under I-95, right shoulder closures with possible street parking restrictions for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: A new traffic pattern will be in place for Admiral Kalbfus Road traffic. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be frequently accessing in and out of the work zone.

Newport: JT Connell, JT Connell Connector and Halsey Blvd., occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping, landscaping, electrical and drainage work, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Temporary Road Closures

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., is closed nightly for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. through the month of August. Follow signed detour.

Tiverton: Rte. 177 (Bulgarmarsh Rd.), from Fish Rd. to Brayton Rd., road closed for utility work, except for local traffic and deliveries, Mon.-Fri., 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Follow signed detours. Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a police detail, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m., with the road remaining open to all traffic 24-hours per day on Sat., Sun. and holidays through the month of August.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) North, at #707 and #713, right shoulder closures for survey work, Wed., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Hopkinton: Rte. 3 (Nooseneck Hill Rd. and Main St.), from Pequot Lane to High St., various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone and driveways/walkways blocked in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Richmond, Charlestown, Narragansett, North Kingstown: Route 2 (South County Trail), from Shannock Hill Rd. in Richmond to New Biscuit City Rd. in Charlestown., alternating one-way traffic paving and striping, Mon. 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

West Bay

Weekday

Coventry: Rte. 117, from Cahoone Rd., Flat River Rd., to Harkney Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for survey work on bridges, Wed.- Wed. (August 30th) 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 2, from Cowesett Rd. to Universal Blvd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Jefferson Blvd., under the Airport Connector, one lane of travel open in each direction for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

West Warwick: Factory St. East and West, from Providence St. to Border St., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Thurs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.