Monday, June 19.
👉 Today is Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Deriving its name from combining June and nineteenth, it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order by Major General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
A public Juneteenth holiday event will continue today in Washington Square & Great Friends Meeting House. Governor McKee will give remarks at the celebration at 11:30 am this morning.
⚾ In a Father’s Day match-up between the Navigators and the Gulls at Fraser Field, the Navigators emerged victorious, dealing the Gulls their second loss of the season with a score of 4-3 in ten innings.
⛵ 11th Hour Racing Team has left The Hague, The Netherlands after its shore team worked collectively to repair its raceboat in less than 72 hours following a no-fault collision soon after the start of Leg 7 of The Ocean Race 2022-23.
💊 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here → What’s Crazy in Health Care: Generic and other medications
☂️ The Umbrella Sky Project has opened its arts experience at Brick Market Place in Newport. The display features over 500 colorful umbrellas and will remain on display through October 5.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: E wind 5 to 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 9:29 am & 9:47 pm | Low tide at 3:07 am & 2:28 pm
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.8 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
- Newport Charter Yacht Show
- 10 am to 5 pm: Dads FREE at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 4 pm: Juneteenth Celebration in Washington Square and Great Friends Meeting House
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milasso at 4:30 pm, Ruby Mac at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Amistad at 4:30 pm
Local Government
- Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Letter To The Editor: This is a time for supporting and listening with humility as we honor Juneteenth together
By Newport Democratic City Committee
Red Sox, Nationals, A’s among MLB teams commemorating Juneteenth
Juneteenth flag designer Ben Haith stood on the mound at Fenway Park before the Red Sox hosted the Yankees on Sunday, waving his arms to pump up the crowd.
Red Sox win 4-1, 6-2 to sweep Yankees in doubleheader and series
It’s too bad baseball went away from the unbalanced schedules, because the Boston Red Sox could really use a bunch more games against the New York Yankees.
Navigators pick up 4-3 extra-inning win vs Gulls
Wong, Verdugo get consecutive RBI doubles, push Red Sox past Yankees 6-2 in DH opener
Connor Wong and Alex Verdugo hit consecutive RBI doubles off the Green Monster with two outs in a three-run sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-2 on Sunday in the opener of a split doubleheader.
11th Hour Racing Team has left The Hague, bound for Genoa
The “race-within-a-race” is now on for the team to deliver the boat to Genoa in time for the In-Port Race on July 1
Dr. Michael Fine – What’s Crazy in Health Care: Generic and other medications
For two reasons, both painful, and both reasons illustrate how crazy medicine and health care is today.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
M’Liz Begg
December 3, 1963 – June 11, 2023
Bonnie B. Kilroy
October 14, 1947 – June 17, 2023
Gennaro “Gene” Perrotti
November 24, 1921 – June 17, 2023
Pauline Ann Gibson
November 07, 1940 – June 13, 2023
