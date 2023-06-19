Monday, June 19.

👉 Today is Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Deriving its name from combining June and nineteenth, it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order by Major General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.

A public Juneteenth holiday event will continue today in Washington Square & Great Friends Meeting House. Governor McKee will give remarks at the celebration at 11:30 am this morning.

⚾ In a Father’s Day match-up between the Navigators and the Gulls at Fraser Field, the Navigators emerged victorious, dealing the Gulls their second loss of the season with a score of 4-3 in ten innings.

⛵ 11th Hour Racing Team has left The Hague, The Netherlands after its shore team worked collectively to repair its raceboat in less than 72 hours following a no-fault collision soon after the start of Leg 7 of The Ocean Race 2022-23.

💊 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here → What’s Crazy in Health Care: Generic and other medications

☂️ The Umbrella Sky Project has opened its arts experience at Brick Market Place in Newport. The display features over 500 colorful umbrellas and will remain on display through October 5.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 5 to 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:29 am & 9:47 pm | Low tide at 3:07 am & 2:28 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.8 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milasso at 4:30 pm, Ruby Mac at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The JPT Film & Event Center: Amistad at 4:30 pm

Local Government

Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Recent Local Obituaries

December 3, 1963 – June 11, 2023

October 14, 1947 – June 17, 2023

November 24, 1921 – June 17, 2023

November 07, 1940 – June 13, 2023

