Lynn, Mass – In a Father’s Day match-up between the Navigators and the Gulls at Fraser Field, the Navigators emerged victorious, dealing the Gulls their second loss of the season with a score of 4-3 in ten innings.

The Gulls’ record now stands at 8-2, while the Navigators improved to 3-7. This game marked the second of seven meetings between these two teams, with the Gulls having won the previous meeting at Cardines Field with a score of 2-0.

Before the game, Gulls assistant coach Tyler Schilly shared that Coach Ted Regan had been emphasizing the importance of maintaining a two-strike approach and reviewing different strategies for facing different pitchers. This focus on preparation and discipline had helped propel the Gulls to an impressive 8-1 record at the start of the 2023 season.

Through the first two innings of play, the game was scoreless as both teams were unable to come up with a hit to score the game’s first run.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Navigators were able to score the first run of the game. With runners on first and second and only one out, Gulls pitcher Brian Hendry (Oklahoma State University) threw a wild pitch, allowing each runner to advance 90 feet. Brandon Drapeau (Saint Joseph University) took advantage of the situation and drove in the first run of the game for the Navigators on a ground out. Hendry was able to strike out the next batter, limiting the damage.

The Navigators continued to put pressure on the Gulls in the fourth and fifth innings, with Adam Maher (UMass Dartmouth), coming in to pitch for Hendry in the fourth. Although Maher was able to get the first two outs of the inning, he gave up three straight hits, including a triple by Peter Messervy (Harvard University), allowing the Navigators to score their second run of the game.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Gulls mounted a late rally, with the bases loaded and no outs. Matthew Schark (Southern Illinois University Carbondale) came up to bat, and a passed ball allowed the Gulls to score their first run of the game. Schark then hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Dakota Jordan (Mississippi State University) to tie the game at 2.

Both teams were deadlocked at two at the end of nine innings, and the game went into extras. In the top of the 10th, Tristian Ciampa (Northern Essex Community College) came in to pitch for the Navigators and gave up a base hit to Slate Alford (Mississippi State University), scoring Kolby Branch (Baylor University) from second.

Unfortunately for the Gulls, the Navigators were able to strike back, tying the game and then scoring the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to take down the Gulls with a final score of 4-3.

The Gulls will be back in action tomorrow night at historic Cardines Field, where they will face off against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks in a game scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.

