McCoy Mrubata is considered a legend in South Africa and has won every accolade and award there is for his musical accomplishments. Highly regarded in the international jazz community, Mrubata brought his quartet to Newport for the first installment of the Newport Live Norman Bird Sanctuary Summer Outdoor Series.

As the group was setting up outdoors, rain threatened, and a last-minute rush brought the show indoors. The sell-out crowd filled the indoor space, and the Quartet featuring Mrubata on tenor and soprano saxophones, Gary Wittner on guitar, George A. Gray, Jr. on drums and Jennifer Vincent on bass provided a brilliant set of original music to a very enthusiastic crowd.

Up next in the series – The Suitcase Junket returns to the outdoor venue July 21, and Sarah Borges will rock the beachside location on August 4. John Gorka rounds out the season on August 31. Click here for tickets and further details.

Check out some photos of the evening below from WUN contributor Jack Casey.

McCoy Mrubata Quartet (Photo: Jack Casey)

