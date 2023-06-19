As the Newport Democratic City Committee reflects on the celebration of Juneteenth, we recognize the complexity and the deeply personal nature of the celebration and what it means to our Black communities.

This is not a time for pronouncements and proclamations, but for supporting and listening with humility as we honor Juneteenth together with those who have celebrated this as a holiday for well over 150 years before this day became recognized as a holiday by the US government.

Newport Democratic City Committee

Start your day with What's Up Today, our free daily newsletter delivering headlines, weather, guides to what's up in Newport and Rhode Island, and more.

It's the best daily newsletter about Newport and Rhode Island. It's free.