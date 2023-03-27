Newport Daffodil Days Festival
Credit: Newport In Bloom

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, March 27 through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Monday, March 27

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Newport: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, March 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, March 29

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Thursday, March 30

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Friday, March 31

 Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Return To Seoul at 4:30 pm, The Quiet Girl at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Dave & Grace at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Erik Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, April 1

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Alex Cohen from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Return To Seoul at 4:30 pm, The Quiet Girl at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm

City & Government

  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, April 2

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Graziano’s 501 Cafe: Gian Carlo at 11 am
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm

 City & Government