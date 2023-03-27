Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, March 27 through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Monday, March 27
Spring Street water main work is to begin on March 27
Improvements Slated for Narragansett Avenue to Perry Street
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 11 am: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 2 pm: St. Mary’s Church Open
- 3 pm: Newport Community Electricity Program (in Person) at Edward King House
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Half-Priced Wine Nights at Stoneacre Brasserie
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, March 28
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 12 pm to 2 pm: St. Mary’s Church Open
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Close at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lodger with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm, Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 11 pm
Wednesday, March 29
Final Talk of Irish Museum’s 21 Lecture Series to feature Mike Slein
The Museum of Newport Irish History announces the fifth and final presentation of its 21st Annual Lecture Series, to feature Mike Slein, who will give a talk titled, “A Virtual Tour of Irish Newport: Connecting the Dots.”
Portsmouth Historical Society to present ‘Dark Voyage’ by historian Christian McBurney on March 29
The program will focus on the mastermind behind the voyage, merchant John Brown of Providence, the mixed motivations of Brown and his mostly Rhode Island privateersmen, and the startling unintended consequences of the attacks by this privateer and other American privateers in disrupting Britain’s huge slave trading industry.
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Lecture – A Virtual Tour of Irish Newport: Connecting the Dots
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7:30 pm: Golden Hour Geology Hike at Norman Bird Sanctuary
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 4 pm, Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 4 pm
Thursday, March 30
RIDOT to open new intersection on March 30 to reconnect Jt Connell Highway
The new intersection is where JT Connell Highway meets the JT Connell Connector Road, which opened last year.
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 9 am: First Spring Tree Walk: Old Beach Road Neighborhood
- 12 pm: Final talk of Touro Series explores Synagogue’s decorative objects in a RISD retrospective
- 5 pm to 7 pm: VFW Post 406 Lecture Series IX – “ANZAC Day – It’s Origin and Observance Today” at Newport Elks Lodge
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Rock & Roll Sushi at Stoneacre Garden
- 5:30 pm: Make New Friends with Girl Scouts at Middletown Public Library
- 5:30 pm: Newport, Resort City of Fashion, 1870 – 1920, an Illustrated Lecture with Newport Historical Society
- 5:30 pm: Sips for the Sea at Greenvale Vineyards
- 5:30 pm: “Irish Poetry & the Celtic Harp” at Edward King House
- 6 pm: LIVE MUSIC: Srinivas Reddy at Charter Books
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: The Margarita with Herradura Tequila at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- Charter Books: LIVE MUSIC: Srinivas Reddy at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4 pm, Casablanca at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Angelus Hall at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Friday, March 31
What’s Up Interview: Christian Dryden of The Ritualists, playing Askew March 31
NYC-based band playing PVD for first time
Trudeau Center to hold CD release party for Donald Torres new album March 31
Torres, a client of Trudeau is releasing “The Man, The Myth, The Legend”
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 6 pm: Current Reflections on Ukraine with Congressman David Cicilline at Central Baptist Church
- 8 pm: “Soak Up The Sun” Spring Fundraiser Party
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Return To Seoul at 4:30 pm, The Quiet Girl at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Dave & Grace at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Erik Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, April 1
The Elms and Green Animals Topiary Garden will open for the season in April
With the arrival of spring, The Preservation Society of Newport County is set to open two more of its best-loved properties.
Sig’s Place has sold, its last day will be April 1st
After operating for over twelve years in Middletown and almost ninety years on Aquidneck Island, Sig’s Place has been sold and will be closing permanently on April 1.
Bloom Flower & Home Market returning to Waterfire Arts Center April 1 – 2
Celebrate the start of spring with 85+ small and independent businesses
Spring Blooms in Newport: 12th Annual Daffodil Days set to take over Newport in April
With over 1,350,000 daffy buds ready to burst forth in dazzling displays of yellow, Newport’s 12th Annual Daffodil Days and Newport in Bloom will celebrate their arrival throughout April, 2023
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am: Beach Cleanup: Marine Ave.
- 11:15 am, 1:15 pm, & 3:15 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruise from Newport
- 11:30 am: RetroXpo at Longplex Family & Sports Center
- 12 pm: Daffodil Days Opening Ceremonies & Paw-rade at Clarke Cooke House
- 1 pm: Easter Bunny Paint Party and Meet & Greet!
- 6 pm: Funny 4 Funds Stage Door Competition Team Fundraiser at Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club
- 6 pm: Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise with the Grapes & Gourmet Shop aboard Coastal Queen Cruises
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm: 2023 Behan Bros. Newport Night Run – A Race for Education
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Alex Cohen from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Return To Seoul at 4:30 pm, The Quiet Girl at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm
City & Government
Sunday, April 2
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 11 am to 2 pm: Newport Knockout Tournament at Rogers High School
- 11:15 am, 1:15 pm, 3:15 pm, & 5:45 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruise from Newport
- 12 pm: Volunteer Open House at West Place Animal Sanctuary
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Graziano’s 501 Cafe: Gian Carlo at 11 am
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
