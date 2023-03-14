Historian Christian McBurney will speak about his new book, Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade (Westholme, 2022) on March 29 at 6:30 pm at the Portsmouth Historical Society.

Based primarily on a little-known ship’s log penned by a Newport captain’s clerk, McBurney’s new book chronicles the remarkable voyage by this Rhode Island privateer to Africa with its goal of advancing the cause of America’s War of Independence by attacking British slave forts and capturing British slave ships in Africa. The program will focus on the mastermind behind the voyage, merchant John Brown of Providence, the mixed motivations of Brown and his mostly Rhode Island privateersmen, and the startling unintended consequences of the attacks by this privateer and other American privateers in disrupting Britain’s huge slave trading industry.

This is Christian McBurney’s sixth book on the American Revolutionary War, four of which have Rhode Island as a focus. Christian is President of The George Washington American Revolution Round Table of the District of Columbia, and is the founder and publisher of Rhode Island’s leading history blog at smallstatebighistory.com. He is an independent historian residing in Kensington, Maryland, with a second home in West Kingston, Rhode Island. For more on Christian’s books, go to www.christianmcburney.com.

The lecture is free to Society Members; $5 donation for non-members. No pre-registration is required and all are welcome. Mr. McBurney will have his books available for purchase and signing after the lecture.