Bloom Flower & Home will take place on April 1st and 2nd, 2023, at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

This event gathers 85+ small and independent purveyors of flowers, indoor and outdoor plants, home décor, art, apothecary products, jewelry, and more from New England and beyond. Bloom also includes Rhode Island restaurant pop-ups JA Patty and Dips Dips and a special bar by Trinity Beer Garden, featuring beer, hard seltzer, and botanical inspired cocktails.

“Bloom Flower & Home is a fun weekend event, curated with plant-lovers of all ages in mind,” says Robin Dionne, who co-hosts the event with BJ Mansuetti (co-owners of Ampersand Creative Co, a Providence-based creative events and marketing agency) and Bianca Gallagher. “We’re so excited to return for a second event at WaterFire Arts Center!”

“Our goal is to create a diverse plant and home decor event that is accessible to all, and our $7 advance tickets include a complimentary beverage or ice cream from our sponsors,” adds Gallagher. “You’ll find items across a wide range of prices, from flowers and candles to larger items like rare plants, art, textiles, and even vintage rugs.”

“What we love about Bloom is that it’s curated with both city dwellers and suburbanites in mind,” says Mansuetti. “Between the three of us, we’ve lived in city apartments, in the suburbs, and even on rural farmland. Bloom is really designed to offer plants and products for small apartments and larger homes alike.”

With a love of supporting local shops, makers, and artists, Bloom’s organizers aim to introduce Rhode Island based businesses to a wider audience, while showing off Providence by welcoming new businesses and out of town shoppers to the city for the weekend.



The market coincides with WaterFire Art Center’s spring gallery exhibit featuring Bloom Flower & Home sponsors, Gather Glass and Gather Farm. “We’re so excited that Gather’s exhibit will be part of our event,” adds Dionne. “Gather is a great community partner, and from their local glass blowing classes to activities and events out at their farm in Johnston, they have something for everyone.”

Advance event tickets are available now for $7 at bloomflowerandhome.com and will be $10 at the door if still available. Ticket price includes a drink ticket that can be redeemed for a small beer from Trinity Beer Garden or Proclamation Ale, a hard seltzer from Sprawl (made by Moniker Brewery), a small cocktail from Ketel One Botanicals or 21 Seeds Tequila, a small hot coffee from New Harvest Coffee Roasters, a non-alcoholic seltzer from Topo Chico, or a small ice cream from Gather Farm.

Visit @bloomflowerandhome on Instagram for vendor announcements and giveaways from now through the end of the month.