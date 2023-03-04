The J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center in Warwick is holding a free record release and dance party on March 31 to celebrate client Donald Torres’s recently-released CD “The Man, The Myth, The Legend.”

Trudeau welcomes the Rhode Island music and disability community to attend the party on March 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Trudeau’s 3445 Post Road Warwick location’s recreation building.

There you can meet Donald Torres, otherwise known as MC DT, and the voice behind the 10-song The Man, The Myth, The Legend. Donald has a disability, and through his relationship with Trudeau, he works at Electric Boat and makes music with singer/songwriter Ian Campopiano. Ian is a valued Trudeau employee of 18 years and the frontman for the band Ontologics, an experimental, multi-instrumentalist duo recognized for fusing rock, hip-hop, electronica, and jazz with an explosive live presence.

Ian is a treasured Direct Support Professional who takes pride in his career of supporting folks with disabilities. Ian and Donald worked together to create these 10 original songs, all written and sung by Donald, but with extraordinary assistance and studio time with Ian. The result is a mesmerizing 10-song CD that will remind you that good music and good people can transport you to a creative and peaceful time.

“The Man, The Myth, The Legend” may be heard on YouTube here. Learn more about Ian Campopiano’s band Ontologics here.

About the J. Arthur Trudeau Center

The Trudeau Center’s mission is to promote an enhanced quality of life for individuals with disabilities. For over 55 years, Trudeau has served as the area’s leading provider of services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is one of the few human service organizations that serves individuals at all stages of life. To learn more about us or to donate to the Trudeau Center, call (401) 739-2700 or visit www.trudeaucenter.org.