Spring has arrived in Newport, and with it comes the 12th Annual Newport Daffodil Days celebration!

According to the press release from Newport in Bloom, the month-long celebration will feature over 1.3 million daffodil buds that are set to bloom in the city throughout the month of April.

The event will kick off on April 1 at Bannister’s Wharf with an opening ceremony, which includes a musket fire and a garland of daffodils cut by Miss Daffodil and Mayor Xay. The fun will continue with the annual “Daffy Doggy Paw-rade,” where participants and their furry friends will dress in daffodil-themed attire and parade to Queen Anne Square for a competition.

On April 8, bicyclists will get a chance to take in the beautiful daffodil fields, including a private garden with over 20,000 blooms. Then, on April 15, the Newport Rhode Races will take place, featuring a full marathon, half marathon, and 5K race, starting from Easton’s Beach.

From April 14 through April 23, Daffodil Days will overlap with Newport Restaurant Week, providing visitors with the opportunity to enjoy discounts and deals at local restaurants. Parking in Newport will also be free during this time.

The celebration will continue into the latter half of the month with a weekend of daffodil-themed events sponsored by the Audrain, including a Friday night Spring Fling gala and a Sunday morning “Driving Miss Daffodil” parade of over fifty decorated cars and drivers.

On April 25 and 27, visitors can enjoy a special tour of the Green Animals Topiary Garden, featuring over 22,000 daffodils in bloom, representing 70 different varieties. Reservations are required for this event.

Throughout the month, visitors can also explore the seven official daffodil fields, including the daffodil fields across from Easton’s Beach, where the Newport Rhode Races will start.

The Let’s Get Daffy calendar on NewportinBloom.org will provide visitors with the latest updates on the event.

All donations during the event will go towards purchasing daffodil bulbs for the annual free bulb giveaway on October 21. With each contribution made, the number of daffodil bulbs that will be given away in October increases.

Advertisement

More From Newport In Bloom

DAFFODIL DAYS ABOUT TO BLOOM THROUGHOUT NEWPORT, RI.

With over 1,350,000 daffy buds ready to burst forth in dazzling displays of yellow, Newport’s 12th Annual Daffodil Days and Newport in Bloom will celebrate their arrival throughout April, 2023.

This year, the fun kicks off at Bannister’s Wharf at noon on April 1 with an explosion of musket fire and a garland of daffodils cut by Miss Daffodil and Newport’s Mayor. After Opening Ceremonies, merriment and music continue as the annual “Daffy Doggy Paw-rade” trots off to Queen Anne Square for the judging of the daffiest dressed dogs (and humans).

On April 8, bicyclists will “petal on” to view Newport’s fields of daffodils, including a private garden with over 20,000 blooms to welcome yellow-clad arrivals. The following Saturday, April 15, the Newport Rhode Races — a running series with a full marathon, half marathon, and 5K — start from Easton’s Beach, where 60,000 daffodils will wave as the runners pass by. And from April 14 through April 23, Daffodil Days overlap with Newport Restaurant Week, allowing foodies and flower lovers alike to enjoy discounts and deals at local restaurants. (And note there’s no metered parking in Newport through April.)

The fun keeps a’ blooming during the latter half of the month with a weekend of daffy fun sponsored by the Audrain, including a Friday night Spring Fling gala at the Audrain Automotive Museum and a Sunday morning “Driving Miss Daffodil” parade of over fifty decorated cars and drivers cruising through Newport, arriving at Sachuest Beach for Audrain’s popular Cars & Coffee gathering.

On April 25 and 27, the Green Animals Topiary Garden is the place to be. Join the former chief horticulturist at the grand estate and gardens overlooking Narragansett Bay for a special tour as he describes the over 22,000 daffodils in bloom, featuring 70 different varieties representing all 13 official Daffodil divisions. (Reservations only)

Be sure to check the Let’s Get Daffy calendar at NewportinBloom.org for the latest updates.

Newport’s iconic spring bloom can be seen all over the city, but there are seven official daffodil fields where visitors can best experience the magnitude of the blooms. Included in the lineup is a field of flowers along Cliff Walk near Salve Regina University and daffodil fields across from Newport’s famous Easton’s Beach (where the Newport Rhode Races start).

All donations during the month go to purchase daffodils bulbs for the annual free bulb give-away on October 21.

The greater the contributions, the more bulbs will be given away!