The Museum of Newport Irish History announces the fifth and final presentation of its 21st Annual Lecture Series, to feature Mike Slein,who will give a talk titled, “A Virtual Tour of Irish Newport: Connecting the Dots.” The illustrated lecture will be presented at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, in-person at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, and live-streamed via Zoom. The lecture is made possible by a generous gift from Frank Furtado, given in memory of his wife, Barbara Carr Furtado. Reservations are required for both in-person and virtual participation.

Mike Slein is the immediate past president of the board of directors of the Museum of Newport Irish History and served in that position for eight years. His final project was to develop three self-guided walking tours of “Irish Newport,” designed to highlight the presence and impact of the Irish in building the City of Newport. This illustrated presentation will borrow stops from each of the three walks which share common themes and show connections between Ireland, Irish culture, and Newport history and its people.

For the complete talk overview and speaker bio, and the links to reserve for the talk, please visit the “Lectures” page at newportirishhistory.org, where you may also view recordings of many past lectures.

There is no fee to participate via Zoom. A $5 per person fee/donation is requested from those who attend the lecture, Q&A, and reception (cash bar) at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown.

Those who become a member of the organization to attend the lecture will have the $5 fee waived.

For more information or assistance with reservations or membership, please contact Ann Arnold at newportirishhistory@gmail.com or (401) 841-5493.