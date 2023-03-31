There’s lots to do this weekend in Rhode Island for fans of all ages and interests. Here are some top picks to get you out of the house on this early April weekend.

Saturday and Sunday: Families won’t want to miss Bluey’s Big Play, with four shows at The Vets in Providence this weekend. Check out the brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s show. Shows at 11AM and 2PM each day. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The 73rd Annual Rhode Island Home Show fills the halls of the RI Convention Center with a 10,000-square-foot garden experience, the new inspiration showcase, art of the Ocean State, the RI flower show, and more. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: The Bloom Flower and Home Market at the WaterFire Arts Center is a great opportunity to shop from over 85 of the best sellers of indoor and outdoor plants, flowers, home decor, art, apothecary products, jewelry, and more. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The Inferior Sex at Trinity Repertory is the story of group of women who create a magazine “for feminists who love fashion.” The play, that blends politics, community, and interpersonal relationships has been getting great reviews. Catch it through April 16. Click here for details.

Saturday: With the Providence Bruins season beginning to wind down, Star Wars Night comes to the AMP in Providence. Expect a fun night filled with characters and costumes, special themed game presentation, and players in Star Wars-themed jerseys. Click here for details.

Sunday: Over a million daffodils are ready to bloom as Newport celebrates Daffodil Days throughout April. The spring blossoms will be on display at sites around Aquidneck Island. Check out the map here for specific locations and click here for further details.