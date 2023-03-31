2 Corne Street Newport, RI 02840-3102. Credit: Rhode Island Statewide MLS

The real estate market in Newport County is buzzing with open houses this weekend, allowing potential buyers to view some stunning properties. With a wide range of properties available, there is something for everyone in the region.

Saturday, April 1

  • 15 Carnegie Abbey Lane, Portsmouth (Single Family) 11:00 AM-1:00 PM
  • 17 Willow Street, Newport (2-4 Units Multi) 1:00 PM-2:30 PM
  • 1031 Old Stafford Road, Tiverton (Single Family) 11:30 AM-1:00 PM
  • 167 Meadow Lane, Middletown (Single Family) 11:00 AM-1:00 PM
  • 8 Key Court, Newport (Single Family) 12:00 PM-1:30 PM
  • 97 W View Road, Middletown (Single Family) 12:00 PM-1:00 PM
  • 96 Washington Street, Newport (Single Family) 1:00 PM-3:00 PM
  • 11 Simmons Street, Newport (Single Family) 11:00 AM-12:00 PM
  • 18 Blackbird Street, Tiverton (Single Family) 11:00 AM-12:00 PM
  • 174 Center Avenue, Middletown (Single Family) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM
  • 158 Narragansett Avenue #S, Newport (Condominium) 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday, April 2

  • 15 Carnegie Abbey Lane, Portsmouth (Single Family) 11:00 AM-1:00 PM
  • 1 Tower Drive #902, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM
  • 2 Corne Street, Newport (Single Family) 12:00 PM-1:30 PM
  • 22 Stockholm Street #1, Newport (Condominium) 11:00 AM-1:00 PM
  • 26 Coddington Wharf Wharf #2S & 1N, Newport (Condominium) 12:00 PM-1:00 PM
  • 1 Tower Drive #203, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM
  • 1 Tower Drive #1802, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM
  • 1 Tower Drive #202, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM
  • 1 Tower Drive #1606, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM
  • 203 Hooper Street, Tiverton (Single Family) 12:30 PM-3:00 PM
  • 35 Wellington Avenue, Newport (Single Family) 12:00 PM-3:00 PM
  • 5 Columbia Avenue, Jamestown (Single Family) 12:00 PM-2:00 PM
Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. Tyler is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients and prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate. His business is built on a foundation of trust and communication.

Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible. In order to best serve his clients interests, he also has deep rooted relationships with a collection of local builders, contractors and technicians to ensure that every property need is covered by a qualified professional.

A leading member of the Fitzpatrick Team, the #1 real estate team in Newport County and #1 RE/MAX Team in Rhode Island, Tyler ranks amongst the top producing agents and closed 2022 with over $25 million dollars in individual sales. He is on the Board of Directors for the Newport County Board of Realtors and is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. When he's not working, he's planning his next project, enjoying time on the water or the golf course, and spending time with his dogs - Red and Freya.