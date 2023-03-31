The real estate market in Newport County is buzzing with open houses this weekend, allowing potential buyers to view some stunning properties. With a wide range of properties available, there is something for everyone in the region.

For more information on any listing below, click here.

Saturday, April 1

15 Carnegie Abbey Lane, Portsmouth (Single Family) 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

17 Willow Street, Newport (2-4 Units Multi) 1:00 PM-2:30 PM

1031 Old Stafford Road, Tiverton (Single Family) 11:30 AM-1:00 PM

167 Meadow Lane, Middletown (Single Family) 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

8 Key Court, Newport (Single Family) 12:00 PM-1:30 PM

97 W View Road, Middletown (Single Family) 12:00 PM-1:00 PM

96 Washington Street, Newport (Single Family) 1:00 PM-3:00 PM

11 Simmons Street, Newport (Single Family) 11:00 AM-12:00 PM

18 Blackbird Street, Tiverton (Single Family) 11:00 AM-12:00 PM

174 Center Avenue, Middletown (Single Family) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

158 Narragansett Avenue #S, Newport (Condominium) 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday, April 2

15 Carnegie Abbey Lane, Portsmouth (Single Family) 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

1 Tower Drive #902, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

2 Corne Street, Newport (Single Family) 12:00 PM-1:30 PM

22 Stockholm Street #1, Newport (Condominium) 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

26 Coddington Wharf Wharf #2S & 1N, Newport (Condominium) 12:00 PM-1:00 PM

1 Tower Drive #203, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

1 Tower Drive #1802, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

1 Tower Drive #202, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

1 Tower Drive #1606, Portsmouth (Condominium) 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

203 Hooper Street, Tiverton (Single Family) 12:30 PM-3:00 PM

35 Wellington Avenue, Newport (Single Family) 12:00 PM-3:00 PM

5 Columbia Avenue, Jamestown (Single Family) 12:00 PM-2:00 PM

If you’re considering selling or want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please call me directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.