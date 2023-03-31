Friday: 2023 Motif Music Award winner and nationally recognized tribute band The Winehouse Project plays Chan’s in Woonsocket on Friday at 8PM. Check out lead vocalist Lisa Kay’s take on Winehouse classics as she fronts one of the top tribute bands anywhere. Click here for details.

Saturday: The English Beat ruled the charts in the late 70s and early 80s with their ska/rock/reggae sound and catchy upbeat lyrics. Head to the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich Saturday to hear the band play your favorites including “Save it for Later,” “Mirror in the Bathroom,” and “I Confess.” Click here for details.

Saturday: It’s always a good time when RI Music Hall of Fame inductees John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band get together. This weekend, you can catch one of the greatest rock bands ever to come out of the Ocean State at the Narrows Center in Fall River. Click here for details.

Saturday: Ginger Baker of Cream/Blind Faith was considered one the great rock drummers of all time. This weekend, his son Kofi, who began his career in his dad’s band at age 6, is in town with KOFI BAKER’S CREAM FAITH: The Music of Cream and Blind Faith. Expect a cool show of classics and more at The Met in Pawtucket. Rolling Stone Tribute band Nasty Habits open at 8PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Josh Rouse returns to the region for a rare show at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly Sunday evening. The Nebraska native has been recognized for his pop-influenced sounds and unpretentious lyrics. Undercover Cameo opens at 8PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Graduate Sessions at the Graduate Hotel in Providence celebrate its one-year anniversary Sunday beginning at 5PM. The series, organized by Steve Allain, brings together local singer-songwriters for an intimate evening of “in the round” performances. This weekend brings the return of previous performers Mark Cutler, Kala Farnham, Allison Rose, Nate Cozzolino, Nicole Gauthier, Kris & Tara Hansen, John Fuzek, Keith J. G. McCurdy and Morgan Johnston. The music is free, with donations to Sojourner House encouraged. Click here for details.