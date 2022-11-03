22 Bowen's
22 Bowen's. Photo provided by Newport Restaurant Group

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County and Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 6.

Weekend Forecast

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update: 3:01 am EDT Nov 3, 2022

  • Friday: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
  • Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind is around 8 mph.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
  • Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Read More – Weather forecast for Newport County

Six Picks

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Nov. 4-6)

Friday, November 4

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center

JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4

Charter Books to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff on Nov. 4

Petrichor ((whomp whomp)): Debut exhibition of Molly Sexton’s slate tile paintings opens on Nov. 4 at Blink Gallery

Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Triangle of Sadness at 4 pm, The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F K. Fisher at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G Men at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Sugar Babies at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Los Duderinos at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rejects Beer Co: Comedy Night at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, November 5

Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29

Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too

Things To Do

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti at 6 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
  • Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live Presents: Dori Freeman at 7 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Ratatouille at 4:30 pm, Big Night starring Stanley Tucci at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Outcry at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, November 6

Public invited to a ‘Candlelight Concert of Remembrance’ on November 6

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music at 3 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Queensboro Hustlers at 8 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm

City & Government

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.