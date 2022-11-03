Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County and Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 6.
Weekend Forecast
NWS Forecast for: Newport RI
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update: 3:01 am EDT Nov 3, 2022
- Friday: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind is around 8 mph.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Six Picks
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Nov. 4-6)
Friday, November 4
16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13
What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center
JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4
Charter Books to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff on Nov. 4
Petrichor ((whomp whomp)): Debut exhibition of Molly Sexton’s slate tile paintings opens on Nov. 4 at Blink Gallery
Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- 12 pm: Pulitzer Prize Winner Stacy Schiff presents THE REVOLUTIONARY: SAMUEL ADAMS at Charter Books
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents the Parker Quartet at Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
- 7:30 pm: Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company “What Problem?” at The Vets
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Comedy Night at Rejects Beer Co.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Triangle of Sadness at 4 pm, The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F K. Fisher at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G Men at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Sugar Babies at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Los Duderinos at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: Comedy Night at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, November 5
Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29
Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am to 12:30 pm: Farmers Market at Mount Hope Farm
- 10:30 am: Lambo Bull Run at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises from Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm & 1:15 pm: Seal Tours on the Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 2 pm: Kids Paint Party at Greenvale Vineyards Harvest Festival!
- 7 pm: Newport Live Presents: Dori Freeman at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti at 6 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
- Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live Presents: Dori Freeman at 7 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Ratatouille at 4:30 pm, Big Night starring Stanley Tucci at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Outcry at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, November 6
Public invited to a ‘Candlelight Concert of Remembrance’ on November 6
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- 8:30 am: Colt State Park Half Marathon
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises from Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm & 1:15 pm: Seal Tours on the Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Viking Cournhole Tournament at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- 4 pm: A Candlelight Concert of Remembrance at St. John the Evangelist Church
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Queensboro Hustlers at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
City & Government
